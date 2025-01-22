Appalachian State University’s Fifth and Former Chancellor, Frank Borkowski, Dies at 88

Frank and Kay Borkowski are pictured here at the golf tournament bearing their name, the Frank and Kaye Golf Classic, held annually to benefit Hospitality House of Northwest North Carolina. The signature event supports the organization’s endowment and honors the legacy of philanthropy and leadership that the Borkowskis have shared with the High Country since their arrival in 1993. File photo

By Sherrie Norris

Francis T. Borkowski, who served as Appalachian State University’s Chancellor from 1993-2003, died Sunday, January 19, at his home in Valle Crucis following a period of declining health.

Better known as Frank, Borkowski was a man of great insight with varied talents, skills and interests. He will long be remembered as an innovative leader who, in one short decade, led ASU through one of its most advanced growth spurts in the school’s history.

According to his obituary, compliments of Austin and Barnes Funeral Service, Borkowski’s move from the University of South Florida to ASU offered him “an opportunity to take the reins of an ascendant college while relocating closer to family in the Carolinas.”

As he had done prior to his move to ASU, he “went about enhancing the school’s image of itself and throughout the state.”

Those who knew him best agree that Borkowski fulfilled his inaugural message that it was time for ASU “to be recognized for its potential and to be made a priority for programs, funding and progress within the state’s educational system.”

What followed, the obituary reads, “was a transformation of ASU’s campus, programs and student opportunities,” which included the construction and completion of the Holmes Convocation Center, a state-of-the-art library, an innovative new student center, new residences and other facilities that took shape alongside a highly effective recruiting system with a heralded on-campus visitation program for aspiring entrants.”

Furthermore, average grades and test scores for entry increased substantially.

“While many people over time helped ASU rise from a humble teacher’s college in the mountains to become an exciting university with one of the most effective international studies placements programs in the country, Frank played a key, pivotal role in recognizing the potential and promoting the renaissance.”

Borkowski’s contribution to the arts at ASU were long-lasting, his obituary relates — having guided the establishment of the Hayes School of Music, thanks to the generosity of its benefactor, Miriam Cannon Hayes. “And, with more solicited donations for an art form close to his heart, he built upon the music school’s programs and facilities, including improved performance halls, studios and a thriving music library.

“He championed Appalachian Summer – a month-long annual arts festival boosting tourism and bringing performance and entertainment opportunities to campus for students, faculty and the community.”

Additionally, he is credited for having “conceived and instigated the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts,” thanks to his long and close relationship with donors and ASU enthusiasts Bob and Lillian Turchin.

“All of these music and art developments laid an environment for the university to host guest artists, lecturers, art shows, concerts and campus-wide sculpture exhibitions, among other impacts over the course of time.”

Upon leaving his position as chancellor at ASU due to health concerns, Borkowski, also an accomplished musician, composer and conductor, continued teaching music history at the Hayes School.

Additionally, his obituary includes the fact that he was a an advocate for college sports and a huge football fan, “supporting ASU Coach Jerry Moore during some of his most successful years” and “took advantage of the fundraising opportunities afforded by sports programs and remained a steadfast fan and game attendee long after his time as Chancellor.”

A West Virginia native, born on March 16, 1936 as the only child to parents Francis and Felicia Borkowski, he was raised in Steubenville, Ohio, well-grounded and thriving in his family’s Polish Catholic ancestry.

He developed a talent and love for music at an early age and pursued that interest through his formal education, during which he met another aspiring musician, Kay Kaiser, at Indiana University. They were married in 1959.

The Borkowskis forged ahead into a wonderful life together, making the most of the opportunities they were afforded through higher education, promising career pathways — all the while surrounding themselves with music and meaningful relationships they made along the way. They enjoyed extensive travel, art collections, church affiliations, and in particular that of St. Elizabeth of the Hill Country Catholic Church in Boone.

The contributions of the Borkowskis to the High Country as citizens are vast, but none more so than to the Hospitality House in Boone, where they gave of themselves for many years through various events and fundraisers.

Their previous volunteer service to a similar organization in Tamp, Fla., before relocating to Boone, helped the couple find a connection for their ongoing desire to help the less fortunate.

To recognize the couple for their tireless devotion to the shelter, the annual Frank and Kay Golf Classic, benefitting the Hospitality House, was named in their honor and continues to be one of the organization’s signature fundraisers each autumn.

We at High Country Press could never do justice in attempting to highlight the significant impact of the Borkowskis within the High Country. Both Frank and Kay have done much to elevate and support education, culture and wellbeing of so many people in our area.

The life and legacy of Frank, alone, deserve more time and consideration than what our staff is able to provide at this time. However, the obituary, found at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com paints a lovely and in-depth image of an incredible man who spent a lifetime of service to humanity.

We encourage you to read it in its entirety, as well as the accompanying tributes, and try to grasp the enormity of this man’s vision, his immense talents, his wisdom, unique personality, optimism, loyalty, leadership skills — and so many other traits that set him apart as one who will long be remembered in Boone and beyond.

Borkowski is survived by his wife, Kay, and their children Stanley Borkowski (Inga), Anne-Marie Scott (Robert) and Christian Borkowski (Karen); and their grandchildren Molly Scott, Nora Scott, Ian Borkowski and Ryan Borkowski.

The Borkowski family will receive friends on Friday, January 24, from 5 p.m. until 8 pm at Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory in Boone with a Holy Rosary at 4:30 p.m.. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 1 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Fr. Brendan Buckler officiating.

Memorials may be made to The Hospitality House, 3012 West King, Boone, NC 28607

