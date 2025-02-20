Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee to Meet Feb. 21 at 4 pm

Appalachian State University’s Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will convene via conference call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee in accordance with N.C.G.S § 143-318.11(a)(6).

1-877-810-9415 Access Code: 1031618

For more information, visit chancellor.appstate.edu/search.

AGENDA: 1. Welcome and Call to Order:

Senator Deanna Ballard, Chair, Appalachian State University Search Advisory Committee 2. Roll Call

Marissa Grey, HR Consultant, UNC System 3. Approval of Minutes

Chair Ballard



4. Chancellor Search Update

Chair Ballard 5. Closed Session: Confidential Personnel Matter to consider the qualifications, competence, performance, character, fitness, conditions of appointment, or conditions of initial employment of an individual public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee in accordance with N.C.G.S § 143-318.11(a)(6).

Chair Ballard 6. Return to Open Session

Chair Ballard 7. Adjourn

