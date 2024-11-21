Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation Receives Donation from Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

L to R: Shawn Aldridge, Blue Ridge Energy; Kindsay Reeder and Brian Whitfield, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation; Matt Phillips, Blue Ridge Energy.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels presented a check for $3,689 to Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation.

Giving back to help a cause that’s close to the hearts of customers and employees is what “Fueling the Fight” and its signature pink propane delivery tuck is all about for Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels, the propane subsidiary of Blue Ridge Energy.

The donation represents a penny for every gallon of propane delivered during the past twelve months by the company’s pink “Fueling the Fight” propane delivery trucks. Funds raised through the program are totaled annually in October in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donations are then presented to local organizations in communities served by the propane provider that provide beneficial services and support to those fighting breast cancer.

“This is the 12th year we’ve had our pink truck “Fueling the Fight” program,” said Glenda Christian, Chief Operating Officer of Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels. “It’s very meaningful to so many that we’ve donated more than $151,000 since 2013 to help a cause that has touched so many of our lives,” she said.

Blue Ridge Energy Propane and Fuels is a subsidiary of Blue Ridge Energy, a member-owned electric cooperative serving some 80,000 members across Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe and Alleghany counties. The subsidiary serves customers across the foothills and mountains of North Carolina in addition to parts of southwest Virginia. Showrooms are located in each of the cooperative’s district offices and in Morganton, NC, featuring indoor and outdoor hearth and home appliances and products. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com.

