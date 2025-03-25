Appalachian Culture Day at the King Street Market on March 29th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m

The King Street Farmers’ Market will host Senior Day on March 29th 2025 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m at 252 Poplar Grove Rd, Boone.

Join us for our last Winter King Street Market of the season to celebrate Appalachian Culture on March 29th, 2025. Local organization, Stateline Resource Station, will be providing an Appalachian Breakfast fundraiser at the demonstration kitchen, swing by to support a local mutual aid and get a yummy breakfast! While you shop for a variety of local goods, foods, and products, enjoy live old time music by Noah Williams and friends!

Swing by the local organization’s booths to grab some educational information, resources, and to learn more about regional events! Stop by our kids craft booth to make your own paper quilt square! Come support your local community and celebrate our regional traditions and culture!

Remember, the King Street Market doubles all SNAP benefits up to $75 a day! Bring your EBT card to the manager’s booth to double the value of your benefits and shop local food at half Price!

Come out from 10am-1pm to celebrate Appalachian history and culture!

