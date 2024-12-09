App State’s Fall Commencement Ceremonies are on Friday, December 13

App State will recognize fall 2024 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 13. Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus. Photo by Chase Reynolds

Appalachian State University will recognize fall 2024 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 13. Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus.

During the events, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Interim Chancellor Heather Norris will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges and the Hayes School of Music. Graduate students will attend the college ceremony represented by their major field of study.

Free parking for graduates and guests attending commencement ceremonies is available in these lots:

Holmes Drive Parking Deck

John E. Thomas Lot

Hill Street Lot

Rivers Street Parking Deck

New River Hall Lot

Peacock Lot

Graduates and guests should review information at appstate.edu/commencement, including the Holmes Center’s Bag and Admission Policy for permitted items — small, clear plastic bags; small clutch purses; individual seat cushions; and medically necessary items.

Ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

9 a.m.: Reich College of Education, University College, Walker College of Business

Reich College of Education, University College, Walker College of Business 1 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences

College of Arts and Sciences 5 p.m.: Beaver College of Health Sciences, College of Fine and Applied Arts, Hayes School of Music

Accessibility and disability accommodations are available, and a livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website.

For more information, visit appstate.edu/commencement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

