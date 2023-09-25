App State’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies Presents Lecture by Dr. Leonard Rogoff

BOONE, N.C. — Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies (CJHPS) will host Dr. Leonard Rogoff for a lecture and colloquium on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Rogoff has taught at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Duke University and North Carolina Central University. A former president of the Southern Jewish Historical Society, Rogoff currently serves as historian and president of Jewish Heritage North Carolina. He is a frequent lecturer and contributor to journals, anthologies and encyclopedias. Rogoff’s books include “Homelands: Southern Jewish Identity in Durham and Chapel Hill,” “Down Home: Jewish Life in North Carolina” and “Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South.”

Rogoff will present the lecture “Our Past 400 Years: North Carolina’s Jewish History” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in App State’s Plemmons Student Union Room 415 (Rough Ridge) and via Zoom. The event is free and open to the public. Visit holocaust.appstate.edu/events/rogoff for a Zoom link and passcode.

In this lecture, Rogoff, a world-renowned research historian and expert on the history of Judaism in North Carolina, discusses the 400 years of Jewish history in the state. Rogoff sheds light on how Jews contributed to the industrial growth of the 18th and 19th centuries and to the rise of the Progressive Era in North Carolina.

In addition to his evening lecture, Rogoff will give a colloquium titled “Gertrude Weil: A Jewish Progressive in the New South” from 12–1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, at Anne Belk Hall Room 250 on the App State campus.

This presentation will focus on Rogoff’s important research on female Jewish activist Gertrude Weil from Goldsboro. The world’s leading scholar on Weil, Rogoff brought her life to public attention, showcasing her struggle for world peace, women’s rights, social and labor reform and much more. Rogoff’s presentation will be followed by a discussion period, when attendees can ask questions.

This is a lunch and learn program. CJHPS will provide drinks and dessert, but attendees should bring their own lunches. This event requires pre-registration. Visit holocaust.appstate.edu/events/rogoff for a link to the registration form. Upon completion of registration, registrants will be emailed materials to be read in advance of the colloquium.

The colloquium is free and open to students, academics and community members.

For a disability accommodation for either or both events, visit odr.appstate.edu.

Organized by the Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies, the program is co-sponsored by App State’s Department of History; Department of Philosophy and Religion; Gender, Women’s and Sexuality Studies Program; and Department of Interdisciplinary Studies.

For more information about the lecture and colloquium, visit holocaust.appstate.edu/events/rogoff.

###

About the Center for Judaic, Holocaust and Peace Studies

Appalachian State University’s Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies was founded in 2002 to develop new educational opportunities for students, teachers and the community. Located administratively within the College of Arts and Sciences, the Center seeks to strengthen tolerance, understanding and remembrance by increasing the knowledge of Jewish culture and history, teaching the history and meaning of the Holocaust, and utilizing these experiences to explore peaceful avenues for human improvement and the prevention of further genocides. The Center for Judaic, Holocaust, and Peace Studies is an associate institutional member of the Association of Jewish Studies, a member of the Association of Holocaust Organizations and a member of the North Carolina Consortium of Jewish Studies. Learn more at holocaust.appstate.edu.

Courtesy of Appalachian State University