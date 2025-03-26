App State to Host Lab iMPACTLY Workshop April 3 to Help Nonprofits Maximize Effectiveness

Appalachian State University’s Department of Government and Justice Studies, in collaboration with the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Student Success, will host the inaugural Lab iMPACTLY Nonprofit Workshop on Thursday, April 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Room 201A of the Plemmons Student Union.

The workshop aims to equip local nonprofits with the tools, strategies and insights needed to enhance their impact, particularly in securing and managing grants.

“Lab iMPACTLY Nonprofit Workshop is a hands-on, impact-driven event designed in direct response to the needs of local nonprofits within the Western North Carolina region,” said event organizer Dr. Mac-Jane Crayton, assistant professor in App State’s Department of Government and Justice Studies. “Through a series of focus groups with nonprofit staff and executives, we’ve identified key challenges that nonprofits face and have crafted this workshop to address them. The workshop is part of our Lab iMPACTLY initiative, which focuses on practical solutions and collaborative learning.”

The workshop will feature a variety of sessions led by nonprofit professionals from organizations like the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust and North Carolina Community Foundation. Topics include:

Winning and Managing Large Grants — crafting successful grant applications and effectively managing funds are crucial skills that nonprofit leaders need to master.

— crafting successful grant applications and effectively managing funds are crucial skills that nonprofit leaders need to master. Preventing Burnout and Renewing Strength in Nonprofit Leadership — with the high demands of nonprofit work, leaders are eager to learn strategies for balancing work and life, preventing burnout and maintaining their energy and passion for their mission.

— with the high demands of nonprofit work, leaders are eager to learn strategies for balancing work and life, preventing burnout and maintaining their energy and passion for their mission. Implementing Technology Solutions for Nonprofit Efficiency — adopting and utilizing technology for data management and decision-making is an ongoing challenge that nonprofit leaders are eager to overcome.

— adopting and utilizing technology for data management and decision-making is an ongoing challenge that nonprofit leaders are eager to overcome. Recruiting, Retaining and Managing Nonprofit Staff and Volunteers — effective management of staff and volunteers is crucial for any nonprofit, and leaders are always looking for ways to improve in this area.

— effective management of staff and volunteers is crucial for any nonprofit, and leaders are always looking for ways to improve in this area. Measuring and Communicating Impact to Stakeholders (Art of Storytelling) — demonstrating and communicating impact effectively is vital for attracting donors and funders, making this a critical area of interest.

— demonstrating and communicating impact effectively is vital for attracting donors and funders, making this a critical area of interest. Building and Leading an Effective Board — learn how to build a strong, engaged board of directors and develop strategic plans that align with their mission and help them scale their impact over time.

Crayton said she hopes to offer the workshop annually in the future, adding, “This workshop is more than just a learning experience — it’s an opportunity to build stronger connections, share knowledge and create lasting impacts for our community.”

The workshop is free and open to the public, but registration is required. For details and registration, visit sites.google.com/appstate.edu/labimpactly/nonprofit-workshop.

Paid parking is available in the Rivers Street Parking Deck. For more information about visitor parking, see parking.appstate.edu/visitor-parking. For a disability accommodation, visit odr.appstate.edu.

Questions can be directed to Crayton at craytonmm@appstate.edu or 828-262-6345.

###

About the Department of Government and Justice Studies

Appalachian State University’s Department of Government and Justice Studies offers undergraduate programs in political science and criminal justice, and graduate programs in political science and public administration. Housed in the College of Arts and Sciences, the department has over 600 undergraduate majors and more than 70 graduate students. Learn more at gjs.appstate.edu.

About the Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Student Success

Appalachian State University’s Center for Excellence in Teaching and Learning for Student Success (formerly known as the Center for Academic Excellence) is dedicated to growing excellence in teaching and learning, online instruction and mentoring and career support. The center provides professional development to the campus community — in the form of workshops, courses, learning communities, mentoring programs and resources covering a variety of topics — to advance faculty and student success. Learn more at cetlss.appstate.edu.

