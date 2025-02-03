App State to Host Free Aging Academy Events in Boone, Hickory

Appalachian State University is hosting free community Aging Academy events on its Boone and Hickory campuses this winter and spring. Each event features expert speakers who will address relevant topics for aging adults. The academy is part of the Aging Well program presented by the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness (AIHW).

“Taking care of our physical, mental and emotional health is essential for healthy aging,” said Mary Sheryl Horine, AIHW outreach and education director. “The Aging Academy offers educational resources on topics related to health and well-being as we grow older, and it provides a wonderful opportunity to connect with others in the community who have a shared interest in health.”

Horine added that the academy includes valuable information and support for caregivers, making it a comprehensive resource for those navigating the aging process.

The Boone series will be held in Dickson Lecture Hall (Room 103) in Levine Hall of Health Sciences, located at 1179 State Farm Road.

The Boone Aging Academy series will be held in Levine Hall of Health Sciences.

The Boone schedule is as follows :

Aging Academy Session 1: Assistive Technology, Friday, Feb. 14, 3 p.m. —Occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Womack, professor and program director in App State’s Occupational Therapy program, will share information on different technologies that can assist with challenges related to daily living.

—Occupational therapist Dr. Jenny Womack, professor and program director in App State’s Occupational Therapy program, will share information on different technologies that can assist with challenges related to daily living. Aging Academy Session 2: Medicaid, Asset Protection and Estate Planning, Friday, March 21, 3 p.m. — Hickory attorney Susannah Brown from Anthony & Brown PLLC will share tips for adults to protect their financial assets and to plan for their estate.

— Hickory attorney Susannah Brown from Anthony & Brown PLLC will share tips for adults to protect their financial assets and to plan for their estate. Aging Academy Session 3: Stages of Dementia, Friday, April 11, 3 p.m. — Licensed medical social worker Chris Cardwell from Medi Home Health and Hospice will share information on the various stages of dementia and offer practical tips for caregivers to provide support for individuals living with the condition.

The Hickory series will be held at the Interprofessional Clinic (Room 1113) on the App State Hickory campus, located at 800 17th St. Northwest.

The Hickory Aging Academy series will be held at the App State Hickory campus

The Hickory schedule is as follows :

Aging Academy Session 1: Emotional Eating, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 1 p.m. — Registered dietitian Andrea Lockard and licensed clinical social worker Mary Strong, both from the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness, will share how stress can drive people to seek comfort in food and share the science behind how brain chemistry, rather than willpower, may fuel this behavior.

— Registered dietitian Andrea Lockard and licensed clinical social worker Mary Strong, both from the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness, will share how stress can drive people to seek comfort in food and share the science behind how brain chemistry, rather than willpower, may fuel this behavior. Aging Academy Session 2: Medicaid, Asset Protection and Estate Planning, Wednesday, March 5, 2 p.m. — Local attorney Susannah Brown from Anthony & Brown PLLC will share tips for adults to protect their financial assets and to plan for their estate.

— Local attorney Susannah Brown from Anthony & Brown PLLC will share tips for adults to protect their financial assets and to plan for their estate. Aging Academy Session 3: Non-traditional therapies to manage Parkinson’s disease, Tuesday, April 1, 2 p.m. — Dr. Jared Skinner, Parkinson’s disease researcher and assistant professor of exercise science at App State, will share a number of non-traditional therapies that may be used to manage symptoms of Parkinson’s and other age-related diseases.

— Dr. Jared Skinner, Parkinson’s disease researcher and assistant professor of exercise science at App State, will share a number of non-traditional therapies that may be used to manage symptoms of Parkinson’s and other age-related diseases. Aging Academy Session 4: Exercise and cognition, Wednesday, May 7, 2 p.m. — Dr. Samantha DuBois, assistant professor of exercise science at App State, will share insights related to the link between exercise and improved cognition, specifically sharing different ways to incorporate movement to boost brain power.

“We’ve created a lineup of speakers that will address topics and strategies to maintain your physical, emotional and financial health as you age,” said Lizzie Muscarello, Interprofessional Clinic program manager. “The Aging Academy is a wonderful way to learn about important topics from a professional who can provide adults with information that helps them maintain, or even improve, their health.”

Event registration is encouraged. To register for the Hickory events, or for more information, contact Muscarello at 828-827-6036.

To register for the Boone events, or for more information, call Heidi Tait, AIHW outreach and education program coordinator, at 828-262-7690.

