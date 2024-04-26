App State to Host First Aging Well Conference for Caregivers and Older Adults May 16 and 17

Healthy aging — and finding ways to age well — is the focus of the first Appalachian State University Aging Well Conference, to be held May 16 and 17 at the Levine Hall of Health Sciences in Boone. The event is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.

The first day of the conference is designed for caregivers and older adults and will provide educational topics, helpful local and regional resources and interactive demonstrations, including tai chi. Early registration, which includes lunch, is $25 for the day. Starting May 2, the registration fee will be $50. To register, visit www.nwahec.org/72407.

Dr. Heather McKay will present the opening keynote address at the App State Aging Well Conference, to be held May 16 and 17. McKay is an award-winning occupational therapist, dementia care specialist and App State faculty member. Photo by Chase Reynolds, Appalachian State University Photo

“The first day of our Aging Well Conference will offer an incredible opportunity for our community to learn more about healthy aging, and to connect with resources that may be helpful in that journey,” said Dr. Gavin Colquitt, executive director of the Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness — part of App State’s Beaver College of Health Sciences.

Colquitt said community members are invited to learn more about health topics such as maintaining balance and fall prevention, navigating long-term care and equipping a home for aging in place. He added that guests can also learn about topics such as scam prevention and understanding legal rights, including power of attorney and guardianship.

Dr. Heather McKay — an award-winning occupational therapist, dementia care specialist and App State faculty member — will present the conference’s opening keynote address: “The ABC’s of Dementia.” She will share tips on how to distinguish between normal forgetfulness in healthy brains and red flags that may need to be addressed.

“If you’re interested in maintaining your brain health, or concerned about a loved one’s aging brain, you are not alone,” said McKay. “Detecting a cognitive problem early could lead to a quick resolution, restore brain power, or maintain brain function longer — all for the sake of living life to the fullest.”

The second day of the Aging Well Conference is tailored to health care professionals who specialize in working with the aging population and offers continuing education credits. To learn more, visit https://appwell.appstate.edu.

The Appalachian Institute for Health and Wellness partnered with the following organizations to plan the conference: Northwest Area Health Education Center, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, High Country Area Agency on Aging, and Carolina Geriatric Workforce Enhancement Program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

