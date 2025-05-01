App State Spring Commencement Ceremonies are May 9–10

App State will recognize spring 2025 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 9, and Saturday, May 10. Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day in the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus. Photo by Kyla Willoughby

Appalachian State University will recognize spring 2025 graduates during commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday, May 9 and 10.

Ceremonies will take place at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day in the Holmes Convocation Center on App State’s Boone campus.

During the events, graduates will walk across the stage in Holmes Convocation Center and be professionally photographed receiving their diploma covers. App State Chancellor Heather Norris will confer degrees upon graduates at each ceremony, which will include graduates from each of App State’s academic colleges and the Hayes School of Music. Graduate students will attend the college ceremony represented by their major field of study.

Free parking for graduates and guests attending commencement ceremonies is available in these lots:

Holmes Drive Parking Deck

John E. Thomas Lot

Hill Street Lot

Rivers Street Parking Deck

New River Hall Lot

Peacock Lot

Graduates and guests should review information at appstate.edu/commencement, including the Holmes Center’s Bag and Admission Policy for permitted items — small, clear plastic bags; small clutch purses; individual seat cushions; and medically necessary items.

On Friday, May 9, ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

9 a.m.: College of Fine and Applied Arts, Hayes School of Music

College of Fine and Applied Arts, Hayes School of Music 1 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences — English; history; interdisciplinary studies; languages, literatures and cultures; philosophy and religion; psychology; sociology

College of Arts and Sciences — English; history; interdisciplinary studies; languages, literatures and cultures; philosophy and religion; psychology; sociology 5 p.m.: College of Arts and Sciences — anthropology; biology; chemistry and fermentation sciences; computer science; geography and planning; geological and environmental sciences; government and justice studies; mathematical sciences, physics and astronomy; rural resilience and innovation

On Saturday, May 10, ceremonies are scheduled by academic college as follows:

9 a.m.: Beaver College of Health Sciences

Beaver College of Health Sciences 1 p.m.: Reich College of Education, University College

Reich College of Education, University College 5 p.m.: Walker College of Business

Accessibility and disability accommodations are available, and a livestream of each event will be made available on App State’s commencement website.

For more information, visit appstate.edu/commencement.

