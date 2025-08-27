App State awarded $1.4M grant to strengthen special education workforce in rural Appalachia

Partners on the new initiative include school districts in Watauga, Caldwell and Catawba counties

Pictured at the Spring Symposium Partner Meeting, held in April at App State Hickory, are faculty, student and administrator collaborators in the Developing and Supporting Career Pathways in Special Education in Rural Appalachia program at App State, which is supported by over $1.4 million in U.S. Department of Labor grant funding. From left to right: Dr. Chris Van Loan, App State professor; Dr. Dan Poling, App State associate professor; Dr. Aftynne Cheek, App State associate professor and assistant department chair; Dr. David Peyton, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire; Dr. Debra Prykanowski, App State associate professor; App State special education graduate student Lauren Young ’25; Dr. Kelly Clark, App State assistant professor; Takiyah McCathern, assistant principal at Central Wilkes Middle School, who supports Exceptional Children teachers through the National Board Certification process; and App State alumnus Josie Barnes ’24 ’25, who served as the 2024–25 graduate assistant for the program. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

BOONE, N.C. — This fall, over 100 teacher’s assistants, educators and school administrators from Watauga, Caldwell and Catawba counties will take part in a new career pathways program at Appalachian State University that aims to address the shortage of special education teachers in rural Appalachia. The program, which is supported by more than $1.4 million in grant funding through the U.S. Department of Labor, provides tuition assistance, stipends and professional development to support and grow the region’s special education workforce.

According to the latest North Carolina Department of Public Instruction State of the Teaching Profession report, released in April, there were 1,544 K–12 Exceptional Children (EC) teacher vacancies across the state during the 2023–24 academic year — a 28% increase from the previous year. Special education teachers work with students with a wide range of learning, intellectual, emotional, neurological and/or physical disabilities, providing specially designed instruction that meets the students’ individual needs.

“This program represents a transformative opportunity for our region,” said Dr. Melba Spooner, dean of the Reich College of Education. “By investing in the development of a strong, well-supported special education workforce, we are not only addressing a critical need in our rural communities, we are also creating meaningful career pathways for individuals who are passionate about making a difference.”

“In the Reich College of Education, we are proud to lead this collaborative effort to ensure every student has access to the high-quality education they deserve,” she added.

School district leaders and community partners gather at the Spring Symposium Partner Meeting, held in April at App State Hickory, to collaborate on strengthening special education career pathways. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

App State graduate assistants Josie Barnes ’24 ’25, left, and Lauren Young ’25 play key roles in supporting the special education career pathways initiative at Appalachian State University. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

In collaboration with school districts in Watauga, Caldwell, and Catawba counties, and community partners High Country Workforce Development Board, myFutureNC and Watauga Opportunities, the program offers:

training programs for paraprofessionals (special education teaching assistants);

a residency program for future special education teachers;

professional development for current teachers;

special education training for school administrators; and

mentoring, coaching and financial support to remove barriers.

The grant-funded program is co-led by Dr. Debra Prykanowski and Dr. Kelly Clark, associate professor and assistant professor, respectively, in App State’s Department of Child Development, Literacy and Special Education. Their faculty collaborators on the project are department colleagues Dr. Aftynne Cheek, assistant chair and associate professor; Dr. Angie Harris, assistant professor; Dr. Dan Poling, associate professor; and Dr. Christopher Van Loan, professor; along with Dr. David Peyton, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

For Prykanowski, the grant reflects a significant partnership with local school districts and community organizations to strengthen support systems for special educators and related professionals.

“Through investments in training, mentorship and improved working conditions for teachers, teacher’s assistants and administrators across Watauga, Caldwell and Catawba counties, we are aiming to ultimately enhance the educational experience for students with disabilities throughout our region,” said Prykanowski.

“Moreover, we believe that offering appropriate compensation — whether through stipends or tuition support — not only values the time and expertise of special education professionals but also reinforces the importance of investing in those who serve students with disabilities,” she added.

Clark highlighted the program’s focus on leadership development.

“The program’s courses in special education law, behavior management and the unique working conditions of special educators will better equip administrators to support and retain their special education staff,” she noted.

“Additionally, this grant creates opportunities for current special education teachers to strengthen their leadership skills and advance their careers by taking courses in educational leadership or by obtaining their National Board Certification,” she added.

App State faculty members Dr. Kelly Clark, far left, Dr. Chris Van Loan, third from right, and Dr. Dan Poling, far right, facilitate discussion at the university’s Spring Symposium Partner Meeting held in April at App State Hickory. The meeting brought together school district leaders and community partners to collaborate on strengthening special education career pathways. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

Supporting and strengthening community and education partnerships

In April, Prykanowski and Clark led a spring symposium with school districts and community partners at App State’s Hickory campus to identify district needs and create recruitment strategies for each of the career pathways.

“Passionate educators in our district are dedicated and motivated to continually improve and grow through expanding their professional licensure and qualifications,” noted Heather Wilson, director of exceptional children at Caldwell County Schools.

With 57 Caldwell County staff now enrolled in the program — up from an initial 41 — the district’s participation reflects its dedication to educational support and high-quality instruction.

“Caldwell County Schools already works closely in collaboration with App State’s Reich College of Education to develop and nurture a workforce of talented educators, so a partnership focused on strengthening the reservoir of Exceptional Children program educators and expanding the number of administrators who have advanced training in Exceptional Children programs simply made sense,” Wilson added.

Dr. Debra Prykanowski, associate professor in App State’s Department of Child Development, Literacy and Special Education, far left, standing, and Dr. David Peyton, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, third from left, sitting, facilitate discussion at App State’s Spring Symposium Partner Meeting, held in April at App State Hickory. The meeting brought together school district leaders and community partners to collaborate on strengthening special education career pathways. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

Empowering future educators through experience

The grant also provides hands-on research and experiential learning opportunities for App State graduate students.

Inspired by Clark and Prykanowski’s dedication to improving rural special education, App State alumna Josie Barnes ’24 ’25, who graduated in May with a master’s degree in special education, served as the 2024–25 graduate assistant for the program. She supported their research for the program by transcribing and analyzing interviews with special education teachers — offering insights from a pre-service teacher perspective.

She also copresented with Clark and Prykanowski at the 2025 North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children Conference, highlighting working conditions in rural North Carolina public schools and initiatives to strengthen special education through paraprofessional training, teacher residency programs and certification pathways.

For the 2025–26 academic year, special education graduate student Lauren Young ’25, of Fletcher, will serve as the program’s graduate assistant, focusing on support for paraprofessional students.

“As a future Exceptional Children teacher, this research is close to my heart — and my future,” said Young. “Being involved in this initiative helps me learn how to better support my classroom, my paraprofessionals and myself in creating a positive and effective learning environment.”

Young, who grew up in rural Appalachia and plans to teach in a similar setting, added, “This work feels especially personal and meaningful, and it has already shaped how I think about collaboration, support systems and professional development in special education.”

Reich College of Education Dean Melba Spooner, pictured at center top of image, welcomes school districts and community partners to App State’s Spring Symposium Partner Meeting held in April at App State Hickory. The meeting focused on how to strengthen special education career pathways. Photo by Rebekah Saylors

Expanding impact and ensuring resilience

Prykanowski and Clark plan to build on this work as a model for broader implementation across other districts in North Carolina and nationally. They are committed to seeking additional funding opportunities beyond the life of the grant to help sustain and expand these efforts.

“By aligning university preparation from App State with the real-world needs of our local schools, we’re building a stronger, more resilient future for special education in our region,” said Prykanowski.

