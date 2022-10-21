Another MANNA FoodBank Community Market to be held at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland on Thursday, November 3

By Tim Gardner

The MANNA FoodBank will host another Community Market on Thursday, November 3 at the Old Rock School Gymnasium in Newland. Anyone or any family struggling financially to afford groceries is welcome to come by then for free grocery staples, fresh produce and perishable items courtesy of the MANNA FoodBank.

The Community Market will open at 11:30 a.m. and will remain so until food items run out. The gymnasium is located at 185 Shady Street and is adjacent to Newland Elementary School.

The Community Markets have been ongoing monthly and feature touch free, drive through pick up service.

For further details, contact Tammie Woodie by phone at (828) 733-6006 or by email at: [email protected] Information about the Community Market can also be obtained by calling Avery County Parks and Recreation Director Robbie Willis (828) 733-8266, whose office is housed in the Old Rock School Gymnasium, or Dick Larson of Feeding Avery Families (828) 260-5389.

The Community Market needs volunteers to help with the packaging of food items and their distribution to recipients. Those interested in volunteering for this most needy and worthwhile cause should contact Tammy Woodie for additional information.

MANNA FoodBank, headquartered in Asheville, NC, is a private, not-for-profit service organization working to end food insecurity in the 16 counties of Western North Carolina, including Avery County, which includes Newland, and the Qualla Boundary (territory in Cherokee for the federally recognized Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians). MANNA links the food industry to over 200 partner pantries and other human service organizations to get food to thousands of families’ tables through compassion and dignity.

MANNA is an acronym, and stands for Mountain Area Nutritional Needs Alliance. It is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization. To learn more about MANNA FoodBank, log online to its web site: MANNAFoodBank.org or phone MANNA’S Food Help Line at 1-800-820-1109.

