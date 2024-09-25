Annual Fall Color Ramble Returns to Grandfather Mountain on Oct. 5 with Guided Nature Walks

Autumn’s brilliant hues are already returning to Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. This means the park is set to begin its annual Fall Color Ramble, a series of guided nature walks that allow guests to enjoy the splendor of one of the most beautiful times of the year. (Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Leslie Restivo)

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is set to begin its annual Fall Color Ramble, marking one of the most beautiful times of the year. This series of guided nature walks allows guests to experience the season’s signature colors like never before.

The Fall Color Rambles will be offered daily, weather permitting, from Saturday, Oct. 5 through Monday, Oct. 14. The short excursions begin at 1 p.m. outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, and they typically last for 30 minutes. If the colors start significantly showing early or run late, the dates will be extended on either end.

Fall Color Rambles are included with the price of admission.

“It’s always exciting to see the seasons change, especially here on the mountain,” Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “Fall Rambles are great opportunities for people to appreciate fall up close and learn something new about the science behind why the leaves are changing color.”

Grandfather Mountain is home to a myriad of plant species and hardwood trees, ranging from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. Along with the color-changing process, visitors can learn tree identification skills and information about the mountain’s rich biodiversity.

“The thing that really sets Grandfather apart is the dramatic elevational change you can see on the mountain,” John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, said. “It opens up a wide range of visual changes from late September through the whole month of October.”

Although color changes can occur beyond October, the first two weeks of the month — when Grandfather traditionally reaches peak color — present a special opportunity to develop a new appreciation for the beauty and serenity of the natural world.

In addition to the programs offered inside the nature park in October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social media (@grandfathermtn), including Facebook, X / Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the Fall Color Ramble series at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble.

It is strongly recommended that guests book tickets to the park online in advance of visiting during the busy fall season at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

