Annual Fall Bazaar at BUMC Just Around the Corner

By Sherrie Norris

If there’s anything that excites folks in the High Country, it usually has to do with finding treasures at a good price. Or, it might be helping a good cause with a mission in mind.

Anyone familiar with the annual Fall Bazaar at Boone United Methodist Church knows that both of these opportunities can be accomplished during the upcoming event.

For two days — Friday, Sept. 22, 7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m. — the BUMC family is hosting its signature fundraiser that draws literally thousands of people from far and wide.

It’s not unusual for lines to form early each morning of the sale, winding around the church, as longtime visitors know it’s one of the best things to happen in Boone this time every year.

Now in its 36th year, the Fall Bazaar, one of the area’s “unofficial” kick off to Autumn events, funds local missions and building improvements, which as one spokesperson noted, “allows the church to better serve the community.”

From its early days, the bazaar has “evolved,” we’re told, into a major “green” event as one of the most fun and effective ways of recycling used furniture, clothing of all kinds, seasonal items, books, puzzles, DVDs, and a huge selection of yard sale items.

The event has become so popular, organizers have said, that turning the calendar page each September signals folks that one of the best shopping experiences is drawing nigh. And it’s not just about gently used items waiting for a new home, but also the good food and fellowship that are available. Preserved goods — jams and jellies — baked goods, and plenty of it all, will be for sale, prepared by some of the area’s kitchen experts.

The Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual School is offering breakfast and lunch on Friday during the sale.

The ever-popular silent auction featuring unique items, donated by local individuals and businesses, will be open for bids on Friday, 7:30 am-6:00 pm.

And, of course, one of the event’s favorite attractions each year is Saturday’s famous “bag sale,” beginning at 7:30 a.m., during which most remaining sale items are discounted to half-price.

It Takes A Village

In the meantime, this event requires the commitment of about 500 volunteers each year, and 2023 is no exception. Many areas (of the sale) need additional workers, and coordinators are asking anyone who would like to help, to please join them on Sunday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m., and/or Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Lunch is provide for all workers, and there is a job for everyone.

Volunteers and/or trucks are also needed for furniture pick-up. For more information on how you can be of help, please call Amy Parsons at 828-964-3226.

For general information about the sale, about donating items, etc., call 828-264-6090 or visit the church website at www.booneumc.org

Boone UMC is located at 471 New Market Blvd., behind the New Market Shopping Center. Bring plenty of cash. Credit and/or debit cards will not be accepted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

