Our Annual Boone Sunrise Rotary Fruit Sale Ship to Boone order deadline has been extended to Saturday, November 11! That’s the LAST day to order mandarins, navels, grapefruits or Hamlin juice oranges and have your fruit shipped to Boone in mid-December.



The Ship to Home portion of our website will still be open through December 10th for guaranteed delivery by December 24th.



You probably remember that 100% of the profits from this sale go to local, regional, and international projects of the Boone Sunrise Rotary club. You also likely remember that the fruit is picked right before it’s shipped by our partners at Florida Indian River Groves. And with any luck you remember how good the fruit is and how your satisfaction is guaranteed! Here’s something you don’t have to remember: the link you need to order fruit for this year!Remember, too, that if you don’t want to order online, you can order through any Boone Sunrise Rotary member and pay for your fruit when you pick it up.



One final thing to remember: If you don’t want fruit for yourself, we hope you’ll consider DONATING a case or two to help feed people right here in the High Country. Your donation will be delivered to one of the many organizations in the High Country fighting food insecurity. With a your donation you feed people AND provide funds for Rotary projects.



We thank you for your current and past support for our fundraiser and we wish you the BEST HOLIDAY SEASON EVER!



Courtesy of Boone Sunrise Rotary