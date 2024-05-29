Angler, Biologist and “River Monsters” TV Host Jeremy Wade Kicks Off Grandfather Presents Speaker Series June 27

Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, has announced that tickets for the first presentation of the Grandfather Presents 2024 speaker series are on sale now. Jeremy Wade, an extreme angler, biologist, “River Monsters” documentary TV host and author, kicks off these Thursday night presentations on June 27.

The new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery will play host to the event. Guests will get to experience a “night at the museum” atmosphere, the speaker presentation and book-signing/“meet-and-greet” opportunities.

This season’s Grandfather Presents roster has an emphasis on those who make it their life’s mission to highlight the challenges, opportunities and good work happening around exploration, nature and conservation. In addition to Wade, the lineup also includes:

Journalist, commentator and author Richard Louv | July 25

Retired Ducks Unlimited CEO, retired director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and author Dale Hall | Aug. 15

Biologist, educator, ecologist, explorer and author Margaret Lowman, Ph.D., also known as “CanopyMeg” | Sept. 19

As a child in England, Jeremy Wade was obsessed with fishing. However, as he grew up, the rivers seemed more crowded with fishermen and the catches less mythical, and Wade’s dream faded. A chance discovery in his 20s of a magazine article about a fish in India, the mahseer, a giant golden-scaled carp that lives in thunderous rocky rivers, rekindled his passion. He dusted down his fishing rods and set off with £200 in his pocket to follow his dreams. Decades later, the rest, as they say, is history.

Tickets are on sale now for “Grandfather Presents: Jeremy Wade,” part of Grandfather Mountain’s speaker series, taking place at the new Wilson Center for Nature Discovery this summer. Join us for an evening with the extreme angler, biologist, “River Monsters” documentary TV host and author, as he presents tales from his career and the changes he’s witnessed taking place in the planet’s water ecosystems. Two levels of tickets are available online for this June 27 event. (Photo by Chris Bailey)



Wade was the presenter of the worldwide hit television series, “River Monsters.” His book of the same name (Orion, 2012) delivers a sometimes jaw-dropping blend of adventure, natural history, legend and detective work. It reads like a hunt for the Loch Ness Monster, but it’s all true! His book “How to Think Like a Fish” (W&N, 2019) teaches the reader how to improve their own fishing skills. Sparse on the details of technique, it is about the simple, fundamental principles – a mindset for success. It’s part science, part art and part elusive something else.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s Grandfather Presents speaker series with Jeremy Wade,” said Landis Taylor, vice president of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “He’s, of course, known for his adventures to some of the most remote corners of the world to find some of the most unique species of fish, and he’ll couple those stories with a call to action. Throughout his lifetime, he’s witnessed the changes happening to the planet’s water ecosystems and the importance of, and connection between, water quality and the health and well-being of humans.”

Wade’s program will be presented in the style of a “fireside chat” for a more casual feel, with a moderator asking questions and directing the conversation. There will also be time for members of the audience to ask questions.

Copies of Wade’s books, “River Monsters” and “How to Think Like a Fish,” will be on sale at Grandfather Mountain’s Wilson Center gift shop prior to the event and on June 27 during Grandfather Presents, as supplies last. A summer reading list for the speaker series – as all of this year’s presenters have authored books – will be announced soon.

Schedule: June 27, 2024

8 a.m. | Grandfather Mountain opens for the day, and “VIP Reception” ticket holders are allowed access to the park. New this year, your event ticket will be scanned at one of our ticket booths at the entrance gate.

4:45 p.m. | “Presentation” ticket holders are allowed to enter the park and are welcome to explore the Conservation Campus (Wilson Center, Mildred the Bear Environmental Habitats and more) prior to the speaker presentation. New this year, your event ticket will be scanned at one of our ticket booths at the entrance gate.

4:45 – 5:45 p.m. | Check-in for all event attendees near the front entrance of the Wilson Center (to receive your wristband for the event)

5 – 5:30 p.m. | “VIP” Reception in the Wilson Center (“VIP Reception” ticket holders only)

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. | Speaker presentation in the Classroom in the Clouds

6:45 – 7:30 p.m. | Meet-and-greet/book signing with speaker

7:45 p.m. | Park should be clear of all Grandfather Presents guests.

Event Tickets

Two levels of tickets are available for the Thursday night Grandfather Presents programs.

“VIP Reception” tickets include a VIP reception with the guest speaker that features heavy hors d’oeuvres, in addition to the program and “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. Admission to the park for the day is also included. “VIP Reception” adult tickets are $60 and $51 for members of the Bridge Club, the park’s annual membership program. VIP tickets to the event are limited.

“Presentation” tickets are a more cost-effective option and include only the speaker’s program and the “meet-and-greet/book-signing” session after the event. “Presentation” adult tickets are $25 and $20 for Bridge Club members. Children, ages 12 and under, are admitted free to the event with a paying adult. A maximum of four free children is permitted per purchase.

New this year, Bridge Club members will be required to enter their membership number online to gain access to their discounted event tickets when purchasing.

Tickets for “Grandfather Presents: Jeremy Wade” are on sale online now.

To learn more about “Grandfather Presents: Jeremy Wade” and to purchase tickets, visit www.grandfather.com/event/grandfather-presents-jeremy-wade.

To learn more about the Grandfather Presents speaker series, visit www.grandfather.com/grandfather-presents.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world through education, exploration and example. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

