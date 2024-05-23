AMOREM Receives 2024 CAHPS Honors Award

AMOREM has been named a 2024 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of CAHPS and bereavement survey programs for home health and hospice agencies. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously go above and beyond in providing high-quality care for patients and compassionate caregiver experiences.

The award acknowledges the highest-performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey satisfaction and quality measures.

To be considered for this award, the hospice agency must have scored above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on the Hospice CAHPS Willingness to Recommend question. If that criteria is met, performance is evaluated utilizing a set of 23 additional quality indicator measures. These scores are then compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Jeremy Crow, Head of RCM and CAHPS Survey, Home Health and Hospice. “We congratulate AMOREM on this recognition and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

AMOREM’s mission is to provide quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients and support to their families and to offer education and grief support to communities served. This mission is brought to light with the receiving of the 2024 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award. AMOREM teams work tirelessly to ensure that each patient and family are met exactly where they are with quality, compassion and support.

“We are so proud to receive Hospice Honors this year,” says Chief Regulatory and Experience Officer, Bobbie Self. “This recognizes that AMOREM provides the best patient and caregiver experiences. Being nationally recognized as a hospice honor recipient exhibits AMOREM’s value to exceed the expectations of all those that we serve.”

It is AMOREM’s privilege to be your local, nonprofit, hospice and palliative care provider for more than 40 years, right here at home. To learn more about how AMOREM can improve the quality of your life or to make a referral, please visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828.754.0101 to speak with one of our local team members.

