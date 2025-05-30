All Ears: Banner Elk Unveils First-Ever Summer of Music Featuring 90-Plus Live Performances

Banner Elk Concerts in the Park – CREDIT Mark File

While the arts have always played a key role in Banner Elk, the town takes it up a notch in 2025 with its first-ever Summer of Music. Top-level national, regional and local acts take the stage at a variety of venues all summer long.

The schedule features 90-plus live performances, highlighted by Country Music Hall of Famer Jimmy Fortune, bluegrass stars Jim Lauderdale and Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Oates and Gary Morris, who has five No. 1 country songs.

Several nationally renowned tribute bands perform during the town’s FORUM music series. Those acts include: Miami Sound Revue, So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience, Bee Gees Now, Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook, and Liverpool Legends, a Beatles tribute band hand-picked by George Harrison’s sister, Louise Harrison.

Free concerts are on tap several days a week, anchored by Thursday evening Concerts in the Park at the town amphitheater, along with shows on Friday and Saturday nights in the heart of town on the Village of

Banner Elk’s open-air stage. Sundays with Sam round out weekends with afternoon music at Kettell Beerworks featuring singer-songwriter extraordinaire Sam Fanthorpe.

Highlights of Thursday’s Concerts in the Park are: 70’s Kids, Funkupation, The Extraordinaires, and The Rewind: A Tribute to the ’80s.

Friday and Saturday notables include: Throw Down Jones, Pressley Laton Band, Gotcha Groove, Big Fun Band and Adam Church.

The longstanding music series at Banner Elk Café also takes place Friday and Saturday nights with a strong lineup of local and regional musicians, and multi-night musicals from Lees-McRae Summer Theater draw large audiences to Hayes Auditorium at Lees-McRae College.

Factor in nearby live music at Grandfather Winery & Vineyard and the Beech Mountain Resort Summer Concert Series, and there are more than 100 shows from June 1 to Labor Day.

“We invite everyone to enjoy music in the mountains this summer as Banner Elk continues its strong rebound from Hurricane Helene,” says Banner Elk tourism director Nancy Owen.

For a full list of dates, times and ticket info, go to: https://www.bannerelk.com/events/

Suzanne Davis performs The Carole King Songbook – COURTESY TapestryLive.com