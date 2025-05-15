Alien Festival Returns to AID THE DEVISTATED Small town of Spruce Pine

Over a mile long stretch of 200 Artists & Crafters in Downtown Spruce Pine on Oak Avenue Alien Merchandise, Free Music-Music Stage, Area 51 Costume Contest, Children’s Close Encounter Zone-bounce houses/Giant Slides, UFO Laser Tag, Alien Train, S.P.A.C.E Conference (Spruce Pine Alien Speaker Conference: presented by Sky Tribe UFOXPO at the Cross Street Commerce Center, Area 51 small Children’s Area Space activities on Locust St.

SPRUCE PINE ALIEN FESTIVAL JUNE 14TH, 2025

Over 50 thousand UFO Enthusiast and Alien lovers descended upon Downtown Spruce Pine, NC on June 10th, 2024 in the hopes of encountering extraterrestrials and in Search of UFO Phenomenon. Many area residents and locals have reported an astounding number of unexplained UFO sightings in and near the small town and it is no small wonder that the event was packed with UFO and Alien believers.

FREE ALIEN MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Spruce Pine Alien Music Festival thrilled music lovers and rumbled the ground beneath their feet as they kicked off the free 2024 ALIEN Music Festival starting at 9am at the Milky Way Main stage. UFO and Alien lovers of all ages enjoyed the groovy galactic tunes from Out of this world bands like Thirty Ought Six and Grey Stoke and others.

This Year’s Bands include Toe River Bandits, Greystoke, Black Feather and other cover bands as well as a visit by the Sky Tribe UFO Experts at 11am 12 noon discussing the recent sitings in Spruce Pine and Western North Carolina as well as delving into the latest UAP released by the Government by Congressional Whistle

Blower DC Long, who will perform his latest released Song. SPRUCE PINE ALIEN FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES ALIEN SHOW VENDORS AND FOOD TRUCKS

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival will showcase over 200 local Food trucks and Merchandise vendors. Local Artists and craft vendors are creating heavenly merchandise just for the event and will be located on Oak Avenue With thousands of unique SPACE products. UFO hunters and Alien enthusiast will have a stellar day shopping for arts & crafts gifts, Alien Merchandise while sampling Out-out-of-this World Food from Specialty food Vendors for nearly a Mile on the main street of Spruce Pine.

AREA 51 COSTUME CONTEST IS FREE AND IS AT THE MILKYWAY STAGE AT 12 NOON

Adults, children and even pets dress in the spirit of their favorite Alien, Martian and Monster. Over 20 contestants enjoyed Cosplay and showed off their Cosmic Costumes to compete on the Milky Way Music Stage in our Area 51 costume Contest. The winners were awarded prize money, Gift Certificates, telescopes and Microscopes for the Children and even gifts for winner of the cutest Extraterrestrial pet contest!

SKY TRIBE UFO XPO Speaker Conference

This Out of this Universe Speaker Conference is being held at the Cross Street Commerce Center on June 14th in conjunction with the free outdoor street festival.

Alien believers and skeptics seeking knowledge of the latest shoot downs and sightings over the US and Canadian skies can get inside accounts from our expert speaker insights and the truth surrounding the US government activities and coverups.

General admission to the Speaker Conference being hosted this year on June 14th, 2025 will be at the Cross Street Commerce Center. Tickets are just $40 per person for all 5 speakers and special zoom guest speakers.

VIP tickets are just $75 for an all-access pass to not only the Main Speaker Conference which also includes a Private (VIP Party) were guests can sample food and drinks and mingle with the Speakers

THE ALIENXPO SPEAKER CONFERENCE: Event hours: 10am-5pm (VIP Party 5pm-6:30pm)

Last year’s 2024 Speaker Conference featured: notables like History Channel’s Ancient Alien Star Mike Bara returning to the ALIENXPO SPEAKER CONFERENCE. Mike Bara is a well-known researcher with multiple books on the Moon, Television Producer and Headline Speaker, as well as Dr. Brooks Agnew Producer of the Documentary “Bearth”, James Rink–Author of “The Secrets Space Program”, Christian Macleod “The Cryptid Guy and several other national speakers.

We are inviting all News Crews, Trucks, Photographers and news entities to the Spruce Pine Alien festival

The Spruce Pine Alien Festival is just 20 minutes from Boone, and 1 hour from Asheville the town of Spruce Pine is preparing for an encounter of the 4th kind on June 8th,2024 with the hopes that our Interstellar Alien friends make a “Return” appearance with sincew this is a “Close Encounter of the fourth kind” Warning abductions might occur! The entire town will host the 4th annual Spruce Pine Alien Festival a 1-day pet friendly outdoor Festival on June 14th, 2025 in downtown Spruce Pine on Oak Avenue. The festival show hours for this exciting Space Festival 9am-7pm

