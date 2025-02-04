Alexa Rose to Perform Intimate Concert at Jones House Cultural Center February 19

Alexa Rose

Acclaimed Americana songwriter, Alexa Rose, will take the stage at the historic Jones House Cultural Center for an exclusive and intimate concert on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. With only 40 seats available, this evening promises to be a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Born in the Alleghany Highlands of western Virginia and raised in the tiny railroad town of Clifton Forge, Rose’s songs feel like oil paint landscapes of her own life in the mountains, often wringing out beauty from mundanity and exploring timeless topics. Her earnest, well-crafted stylings are a multi-layered merger of old country music and traditional folk songs, colored by rock and roll and mountain soul.

In 2019, she released her debut album “Medicine For Living,” the title track of which won Merlefest’s revered Chris Austin Songwriting Contest. Her 2021 sophomore release, “Headwaters,” was featured in American Songwriter and Rolling Stone, among others.

A familiar face at the Jones House, Alexa Rose has performed at the historic house for the Summer Concert series and the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival; this will be her first performance for an Indoor Concert since 2019.

Hailing from the Appalachian region, Alexa Rose has made a name for herself with her soulful storytelling and evocative melodies that resonate deeply with audiences. Her music blends heartfelt lyrics with a timeless Americana sound, drawing inspiration from the landscapes and traditions of her roots. As an alumna of Appalachian State University, this performance holds a special connection to the local community.

The concert will begin at 7:00 PM, offering attendees an up-close and personal encounter with Alexa’s artistry in the cozy and welcoming atmosphere of the Jones House Cultural Center. Tickets are expected to sell out quickly due to the limited seating capacity. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the captivating music of Alexa Rose in an intimate setting.

Tickets and Reservations:

Tickets for the concert are $20 each and can be reserved by calling the Jones House at 828-268-6280 or by emailing Town of Boone Cultural Resource Coordinator Brandon Holder at brandon.holder@townofboone.net.

Other upcoming concerts at the Jones House:

March 9: Cathy Fink & Marcy Marxer

Concert along with free workshops for Clawhammer Banjo and Ukulele

March 15: Darren Nicholson & Shawn Lane

Concert along with a free Mandolin workshop

For more information, please visit www.joneshouse.org

