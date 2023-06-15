Alair Homes and Hunger and Health Coalition Teaming Up to Help Fight Hunger

By Kris Testori

Locals and visitors are encouraged to fight hunger in the High Country by joining Alair Homes and the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce in supporting the Hunger and Health Coalition at the 2023 Alair Homes High Country Summer Concert Series. This year’s concert series serves as a food drive for the Hunger and Health Coalition’s A Simple Gesture Program. Attendees can drop off canned and other nonperishable food items at the Alair table.

More than 70 people attended the most recent concert featuring Danny Platt Sunday afternoon, with many folks running for cover when the rain started. “The concerts are family-friendly and casual,” said Blowing Rock Chamber membership engagement director Cathy Barker. “It is a fun time. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music and camaraderie,” she added. Lemonade for Change will also be selling lemonade during the concerts. 100% of their proceeds go to help end homelessness in Watauga County.

The mission of the Hunger and Health Coalition is to relieve poverty and hunger compassionately for families and individuals who are experiencing economic hardship and food shortages. This assistance may include food, medicine, wood, and referrals to other community resources. The Hunger and Health Coalition meets emergency needs while acting as a community resource, assisting those in need to find a more permanent solution.

