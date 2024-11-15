Additional Western N.C. State Parks to Reopen Nov. 15, Three Parks Face Long-Term Closures

Elk Knob summit north view in the fall

RALEIGH, N.C. — Elk Knob, Lake James, New River, and Stone Mountain state parks will reopen at least partially on Nov. 15, the Division of Parks and Recreation announced. These parks have been closed entirely since Sept. 27 due to Hurricane Helene.

Mount Jefferson State Natural Area is anticipated to reopen before the end of November. On Nov. 1, Crowders Mountain, Gorges, Grandfather Mountain and Lake Norman state parks, as well as Rendezvous Mountain, reopened at least partially. Three parks will remain closed until further notice and face long-term closures: Chimney Rock in Rutherford County, Mount Mitchell in Yancey County, and South Mountains in Burke County.

Below is the status of each state park west of Interstate 77:

• Chimney Rock — the entire park remains closed until further notice (long-term closure)

• Crowders Mountain — camping remains closed through at least Nov. 30; all other facilities are currently open

• Elk Knob — trails will reopen for day use on Nov. 15; campsites remain closed and longer hikes are discouraged while maintenance roads are under repair

• Gorges — Frozen Creek Access, including all backcountry campsites, will reopen on Nov. 15; Lime Kilns and Foothills trails will remain closed; all other facilities are currently open

• Grandfather Mountain — Profile parking access, Profile Trail, Profile Connector Trail, and Profile campsites are closed until further notice (long-term closure); all other facilities are currently open

• Lake James — Paddy’s Creek and Catawba River accesses will reopen on Nov. 15, with most trails, including some mountain bike loops, reopening at both accesses (see ncparks.gov for full list of trail status); Paddy’s Creek campsites will also reopen Nov. 15; Catawba River and Long Arm paddle-in campsites will remain closed; Lake James remains at flood stage so Paddy’s Creek beach, picnic areas, fishing piers, and Hidden Cove boat ramp will also remain closed until further notice; NC Department of Transportation road work continues in the vicinity so please use caution during your visit

• Lake Norman — cabins remain closed to new reservations but existing reservations are being honored; all other facilities are currently open

• Mount Jefferson — the entire park remains closed

• Mount Mitchell — the entire park remains closed until further notice (long-term closure)

• New River — U.S. 221 access visitor center and campsites will reopen on Nov. 15; all trails and all other accesses remain closed

• Rendezvous Mountain — all facilities are currently open

• South Mountains — the entire park remains closed until further notice (long-term closure)

• Stone Mountain – park will reopen for day use on Nov. 15; existing camping reservations have been contacted and are being honored; all campsites will reopen for new reservations on Nov. 18; some sections of Mountains-to-Sea State Trail will remain closed

Visitors to all state parks should come prepared and use caution during their visit. They should bring plenty of water, wear proper footwear, avoid going off trail, and hike with a buddy, if possible. Some areas of state parks are still under repair, and operational resources remain limited. Visitors are discouraged from undertaking longer excursions, especially out in backcountry areas, until all facilities at that park are fully operational.

Closed areas are off-limits to all visitors due to hazardous and unsafe conditions. Visitors should pay attention to warning signs and observe all state park rules and regulations.

About North Carolina State Parks

North Carolina State Parks manages more than 262,000 acres of iconic landscape within North Carolina’s state parks, state recreation areas and state natural areas. It administers the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, including its local grants program, as well as a state trails program, North Carolina Natural and Scenic Rivers and more, all with a mission dedicated to conservation, recreation and education. The state parks system welcomes more than 19 million visitors annually.

