A Winning Day at the Derby: Spirit Ride Raises $26K for Children’s Therapeutic Programs

Spirit Ride Derby attendees watch in awe as Sovereignty crosses the finish line during the live viewing of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Photo By: Heather Adamsky

Spirit Ride Therapeutic Riding Center is thrilled to announce the overwhelming success of its 2025 Derby Day fundraiser, held on May 3 at the Broyhill Equestrian Preserve in Blowing Rock. The event raised an incredible $26,000—enough to provide life-changing equine-assisted sessions for the 2025 Season.

Guests enjoyed a festive afternoon of food, music, and derby excitement, all in support of Spirit Ride’s mission to offer therapeutic riding services at no cost to families. Entertainment was provided by the talented local band Horseplay, featuring William Scarpa, Jim Sturdivant, and Chip Wiles. Attendees also enjoyed gourmet offerings from Gadabouts Catering, along with raffles, silent auctions, and derby-themed fun.

A highlight of the day was the Triple Crown Prize drawing—a curated trio of top-shelf bourbons valued at over $500—which was proudly won by Brett McCaskill. Guests also embraced the derby spirit in style, and the Best Dressed Couple award went to Karalee and Kelly Cole, whose coordinated attire charmed the crowd.

Talented local band Horseplay kept the vibes good all night long! Photo by: Heather Adamsky

Spirit Ride extends deep gratitude to the event’s generous sponsors:

● WIN Level Sponsors: The Town Tavern Banner Elk, The Town Tavern Blowing Rock, Highland Property Pros & Turf Solutions

● PLACE Level Sponsors: BackCountry Chiropractic, Ascent Veterinary Health, Hunters Tree Service

● SHOW Level Sponsors: The Art of Living Retreat Center, Hidden Hills Equestrian, Banner Elk Winery, Lost Province Brewing Co., Coyote Kitchen, Sky Dive Mountain City, Triple H Services Additional thanks go out to all donors, the Appalachian State Equestrian Team, our dedicated volunteers, Mountaineer Garden Center and the Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show Board of Directors for their invaluable contributions. Thanks to this outpouring of community support, Spirit Ride can continue offering no-cost, equine-assisted therapeutic programs that help children with a wide range of diagnoses build confidence, connection, and resilience.

Best Dressed Couple: Karalee and Kelly Cole bringing the derby glam! Photo By: Lacey Costner

For more information or to support Spirit Ride’s mission, please visit www.spiritridenc.org