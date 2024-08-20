A Starry Night – Watauga Humane Society Fundraiser on Sept. 21st at The Blowing Rock

The Watauga Humane Society will be launching a new fundraising event! “A Starry Night” will be held Saturday, September 21 at The Blowing Rock, a local landmark in the High Country with magnificent vistas, meandering paths, and beautiful gardens with turtle and koi ponds. There is even a museum onsite for local history enthusiasts.

Evening activities will include a wine pull, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, and a few surprises! A highlight of the event will be a special plein air painting demonstration by dog artists-in- residence who will create commissioned bark art for pet patrons. Attendees will be gifted an engraved wine glass commemorating the event. Proceeds from the event will support the life- saving mission of the Watauga Humane Society and the 1,600 dogs, cats, and critters it serves annually in the High Country.

Carole Cheek, Chair of A Starry Night, suggests that the evening, inspired by Van Gogh’s vision of hope in his “Starry Night” painting, “will bring love and hope to our homeless dogs and cats. We also hope the community of animal lovers will come out, enjoy, and help us to continue our mission of love and care for homeless pets.”

Music for the evening will be provided by the Todd Wright Quartet. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and complimentary wine and beer will be provided. Tickets are limited due to venue size and sponsorship opportunities will include recognition at the event. For more information and to purchase, visit https://wataugahumane.org/events/311.

For further details about the Watauga Humane Society and its team, please visit www.wataugahumane.org.

Returning Summer 2025 – The Furball, signature event of the Watauga Humane Society

