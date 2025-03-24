A New Community Clay Studio & Local Pottery Gallery Thriving on Hwy 105

[Boone, NC] – Located on Highway 105 on the outskirts of Boone, The Pottery Lot has been steadily growing as a hub for pottery lovers since opening just weeks before Hurricane Helene. This unique space serves as both a curated gallery featuring local Western North Carolina potters and a community pottery studio where people of all skill levels can come play with clay.

Opening so close to the storm brought unexpected challenges, forcing a temporary closure for recovery. But since reopening, The Pottery Lot has been thriving, welcoming locals and visitors alike to explore pottery, take classes, and discover handmade ceramics from talented regional artists.

The gallery showcases handcrafted pottery from well-known local potters, offering one-of-a-kind pieces for collectors and gift seekers. The community studio provides a space for creativity with wheel-throwing and hand-building classes, inviting beginners, families, and experienced potters to get their hands in clay.

“Opening right before a hurricane definitely wasn’t in the plan, but the support from the community has been amazing,” said Emily Roberts, co-founder of The Pottery Lot. “Now that we’ve been open for a few months, it’s been incredible to see people discover us, get creative, and connect through pottery.”

Whether you’re looking for handmade pottery, a creative class, or a welcoming space to experience clay, The Pottery Lot invites you to stop by, browse the gallery, and join in the fun.

For more information on classes, events, and featured artists, visit www.thepotterylot.com or @thepotterylot

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

