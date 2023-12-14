A Collaboration Between Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Watauga Arts Council Brings Art to the Middle Fork Greenway

Blue Ridge Conservancy and the Watauga Arts Council are working to bring public art to the Middle Fork Greenway. This week, Zach Smith-Johnson and Fred Mead’s “Home” sculpture was installed at the 321 Trailhead, joining Cindy Michaud’s mosaic posts at Sterling Creek Park. Funding for the projects came from the Conservation Fund, a grant administered by the Appalachian Regional Commission in collaboration with the National Endowment for the Arts.

“The Middle Fork Greenway is a linear park, like a green ribbon connecting Blowing Rock and Boone, and it is so much more,” says BRC Communications Director and WAC Board Member Leila Jackson. “Weaving art into the fabric of this ribbon creates a deeper tie to our high country community, environment, and cultural resources. Greenway art creates a signature of the place while connecting people to the natural surroundings.”

“The mission of WAC’s Art in the Outdoors is to use art to tell the story of our community and give our residents a chance to express themselves in a public space,” says WAC Executive Director Amber Bateman. “The outdoor art will also serve to attract folks to underutilized or new portions of our trails, enhancing the landscape and helping to disperse overcrowded areas of public lands.This is truly a dream come true.”