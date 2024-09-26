“A Carolina Snowbelle Soiree” Set for Saturday October 12 at the Fairway Cafe

The Carolina Snowbelles are pleased to announce their first annual Carolina Snowbelle Soirée. The fundraising event will take place at the Fairway Cafe & Venue at 433 Fairway Drive on October 12, 2024 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. TICKETS are now available, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Put on your festive best and join us for a fun filled evening with music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres & a complimentary drink ticket provided by C.R. Catering Co. and Casa Rustica Restaurant, proud sponsors of the event.

Those in attendance will be dazzled by a pop-up performance by The Carolina Snowbelles and can watch the company members participate in a putting challenge for a fun surprise while taking in the beautiful fall scenery of the Boone Golf Club. The Soirée will offer a raffle for a chance to win prizes from local businesses and tickets to the High Country’s beloved holiday tradition A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas.

To celebrate the Snowbelles’ tenth anniversary, this year’s family-friendly show will be on the legendary Appalachian Theater stage on December 6, 7, & 8 and at the Ashe County Civic Center on December 14.

The Carolina Snowbelles are a precision dance company formed in 2015 under the umbrella of The Project Dance Foundation, a movement of dancers seeking to positively impact culture through artistic integrity. Precision dance incorporates tap and jazz styles while teaching skills of teamwork, self-esteem, mentorship and community involvement. Their mission is to equip and encourage dancers aged nine and up in this unique style of dance through training and performing opportunities.

Founder and Executive Director Cheryl Cutlip says, “The Carolina Snowbelles are a 100% scholarship program and participation is obtained through an audition process based solely on merit.” The troupe has appeared in local parades, community and theatre performances, as well as on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and New York City where they performed in Times Square.

For more information about The Carolina Snowbelles, visit the organization’s website at www.thecarolinasnowbelles.com. All proceeds for this event go to support this year’s production of A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

