“A Carolina Snowbelle Soiree” Rescheduled for Saturday Nov. 16 at the Fairway Cafe & Venue

The Carolina Snowbelles are pleased to announce the rescheduled date for their first annual Carolina Snowbelle Soirée. The fundraising event will take place at the Fairway Cafe & Venue at 433 Fairway Drive on November 16, 2024 from 6:00 – 9:00 pm. TICKETS are available online, and a limited number of tickets will be available at the door.

Join us for an evening of celebration and merrymaking – think of it as your first Christmas party of the season. A time to get gussied up and enjoy a night out in a setting decorated for the holidays – a diversion we all need right now.

Put on your festive best and join us for a fun-filled evening with music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a complimentary drink ticket provided by C.R. Catering Co. and Casa Rustica Restaurant, proud sponsors of the event. They’re planning an elaborate charcuterie grazing table, pulled pork and meatball slider station, and holiday desserts. Specialty themed cocktail and mocktail surprises will be available at the full bar. Thanks to our sponsors, one hundred percent of ticket sales will go directly to support this year’s production of A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas.

Those in attendance will be dazzled by a pop-up performance by The Carolina Snowbelles. The Soirée will offer a raffle for a chance to win prizes from

local businesses and tickets to the High Country’s beloved holiday tradition, A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas.

To celebrate the Snowbelles’ tenth anniversary, this year’s family-friendly show will be on the legendary Appalachian Theater stage on December 6, 7, & 8 and at the Ashe County Civic Center on December 14.

The Carolina Snowbelles are a precision dance company formed in 2015 under the umbrella of The Project Dance Foundation, a movement of dancers seeking to positively impact culture through artistic integrity. Precision dance incorporates tap and jazz styles while teaching skills of teamwork, self-esteem, mentorship and community involvement. Their mission is to equip and encourage dancers aged nine and up in this unique style of dance through training and performing opportunities.

Founder and Executive Director Cheryl Cutlip says, “The Carolina Snowbelles are a 100% scholarship program and participation is obtained through an audition process

based solely on merit.” The troupe has appeared in local parades, community and theatre performances, as well as on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and New York City where they performed in Times Square.

For more information about The Carolina Snowbelles, visit the organization’s website at

www.thecarolinasnowbelles.com.

