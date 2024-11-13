“A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” Returns December 6 – 8 & 14, 2024 Expanded Schedule, 10th Anniversary Edition Awaits App Theatre & Ashe Civic Center Audiences

Celebrating their 10th Anniversary, having experienced sold out performances at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, “A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas” returns to the venerable, state-of-the-art facility with an expanded performance schedule of four public performances and an additional performance at the Ashe Civic Center with an encore family event to enhance their standing as the region’s newest must-see family holiday tradition.

This stage spectacular takes audience members on new adventures and dancers tap dance their way from the Arctic glaciers of the North Pole to the city streets of Manhattan in New York City with a cast of 30 new, emerging, and established artists gracing the App Theatre stage in a series of elaborately choreographed works.

Four live performances are scheduled to “kick-off” (pun intended) the 2024 holiday season at The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country beginning with an 8 p.m. curtain on Friday, December 6 and continuing with two Saturday shows at 1:30 and 5:30 p.m. on December 7 and a closing matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 8. And, a fifth performance at 2:00 p.m. show at The Ashe Civic Center.

In addition, the first annual “A Carolina Snowbelle Soiree” will take place on Saturday November 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Join us for a filled evening with music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres & a complimentary drink ticket provided by C.R. Catering Co. and Casa Rustica Restaurant, proud sponsors of the event. Those in attendance will be dazzled by a pop-up performance by The Carolina Snowbelles. The Soirée will offer a raffle for a chance to win prizes from local businesses and tickets to the High Country’s beloved holiday tradition A Carolina Snowbelle Christmas

In this year’s 10th Anniversary show we begin with CHRISTMAS IN BOONE. CHRISTMAS CHEER opens the show featuring professional young singing artist, Asher Saab from Raleigh, NC. Next, we take a journey down memory lane with 2 signature Snowbelle routines: SING & MERRY AND BRIGHT and we celebrate the Sisterhood of The Snowbelles in SISTERS.

Returning to the lineup this year is NUTCRACKER TWIST, a contemporary take on the classic music we all love and hold dear. And what would our show be without a flurry of penguins in an ARCTIC ADVENTURE. New this year will be SPARKLE-JINGLE adding a pop of colored twinkle lights and a swing tap dance frenzy, JINGLEBELLES created by Stephanie Brooks Martin and featuring Asher Saab.

Sacha Calson makes his Boone singing debut with SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN, WINTER WONDERLAND and CAROLINA IN MY MIND, a tribute to what we’ve all emerged from with Hurricane Helene. Sacha is a Los Angeles based artist who is best known for his role as Nick in the Netflix series Julie and the Phantoms. He also just released his first single Remnants of a Fallen Star.

The Carolina Snowbelles are a precision dance company formed in 2015 under the umbrella of The Project Dance Foundation, a movement of dancers seeking to positively impact culture through artistic integrity. Precision dance incorporates tap and jazz styles while teaching skills of teamwork, self-esteem, mentorship and community involvement. Their mission is to equip and encourage dancers aged ten and up in this unique style of dance through training and performing opportunities.

Founder and Executive Director Cheryl Cutlip says, “The Carolina Snowbelles are a 100% scholarship program and participation is obtained through an audition process and based solely on merit.” The troupe trains for three hours weekly and appears in local parades, community and theatre performances, and as far away as Washington, DC where they performed on the Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and New York City where they performed at Project Dance Times Square. Cheryl is a North Carolina native who began her early career at Opryland USA and Tokyo’s Disneyland. Cutlip is a former NYC Rockette and Assistant Choreographer of The Radio City Christmas Spectacular, dancing with the group from 1993 through 2008.

For more information about The Carolina Snowbelles, visit the organization’s website at www.thecarolinasnowbelles.com. For tickets, go to the box office at www.apptheatre.org and https://ashecountyarts.org/

