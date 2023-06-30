828 Community Festival Happening July 8 at the Jones House 

By Sherrie Norris

There’s nothing boring about downtown Boone this summer, with one amazing celebration after another. Thanks to the upcoming inaugural 828 Community Festival, the fun is sure to continue — and all for a great cause.

On Saturday, July 8, 12-3 p.m., at the Jones House on King Street, 828 Real Estate will host its first 828 Community Day — and everyone is invited!

“We founded 828 Real Estate on the principles of community building, love for our town and giving back,” said Sarah Long, owner/broker in charge at 828 Real Estate. “As we mark our fifth business anniversary, the 828 Community Festival is our way of expressing gratitude and reinforcing our commitment to the community that has supported us throughout this journey. We invite everyone to join us for an unforgettable day, while also supporting three incredible non-profits that make downtown Boone thrive.”

And about those organizations, she described: “FARM Café is dedicated to fighting food insecurity, providing nutritious meals to community members in need, while Watauga River Keepers tirelessly works to protect and preserve our cherished local waterways. Safe Harbor of NC High Country offers support and resources to individuals and families affected by domestic violence and abuse. By coming together to celebrate and contribute, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.”

The afternoon celebration will include a bouncy house, a dunking booth, games and prizes. Live music will be provided by the Frankie Nelson Band and others, with great food, beverages and treats from the Cardinal Food Truck, Lost Province, Simple Wtr., and Poppies Popsicles.

“Thanks to our friends at Ashemont Title sponsoring the dunking booth, our guests will have chances to dunk their favorite local celebrities —including App State athletes and Boone Mayor, Tim Futrelle.”

All ticketed games, as well as a percentage of sales from food and beverages, will go to benefit the aforementioned nonprofit organizations.

828 Real Estate is a boutique real estate firm located in downtown Boone, specializing in buying and selling High Country residential and commercial property in the Appalachian Mountains of Boone, Banner Elk, Blowing Rock and beyond.

The primary goal is not to create a business empire, Long said, “But rather to build a strong local community while providing excellent customer service from start to finish. All of our real estate professionals have deep connections in this community. This gives our team a unique opportunity to serve our clients with incredible customer service and localized knowledge.”

For more information:

Call 828-386-6047

Visit website: www.828RealEstate.com

Follow on: Instagram, Facebook and Linkedin

