8 Reminders About Voter Registration in NC from the State Board of Elections

Presidential election years, like 2024, are busy times for voter registrations in North Carolina. Many voter registration drives are being conducted across the state this year.

The State Board of Elections offers the following eight tips and reminders to voters and prospective voters during this time:

Quote from Karen Brinson Bell, State Board executive director:

“Now is the time to use the State Board’s Voter Search tool to check your registration and make sure it’s up to date. If you’re eligible to vote but not registered, now is the time to submit an application and make your voice heard in 2024. It’s quick and easy.”

[Watch video: Check Your Voter Registration.]

