 7th annual Blue Ridge Fiber Fest to be held in Sparta, NC on June 6 & 7 at Higgins Fairgrounds

The 7th annual Blue Ridge Fiber Fest will take place on June 6 and 7, 2025 at the Higgins Fairgrounds, Sparta, NC. Admission is free, but your generous donation for parking helps to support the Marine Corps Leagues of Alleghany and Surry County and the various charities they support.

Over 40 vendors will be on site offering materials for makers, finished goods, and beautiful examples of their work.

Once again, the fiber fest will offer its very popular “Consignment Sale of gently used equipment”. Do you have a spinning wheel or loom you’d like to sell? You can bring your pieces to the fairgrounds on Thursday or Friday (June 5 or 6); set your price, and festival staff will sell it for you! We will also be collecting donations of yarn and small tools such as needles and hooks for distribution to area schools for their art programs.

The fleece sale will be held in the barn. Have a fleece to sell? The festival staff will sell your fleece for you as well – bring to the barn area and register! While you are there, say hello to the vendors who bring their animals. This year Karen Saintsing, DVM, will offer a free lecture in the barn on Friday at 4 PM explaining FAMACHA training for sheep and goats. The County will have a public shearing of sheep on Saturday morning.

Also new this year, a cash prize in our Fiber Arts Competition! The “people’s choice” winner will receive $50, so be sure to enter your creations on Friday morning! Judging will start at noon Friday. Rosettes and bragging rights are awarded to all winners. Categories are listed on the website, so check it out!

Classes in all disciplines of the fiber arts are available and filling fast. The Sparta United Methodist Church will provide a comfortable venue for our classes this year. You can register at www.blueridgefiberfest.com

The mission of the Blue Ridge Fiber Fest (a 501(c)(3) corporation) is “to preserve the history of the fiber arts in the region of Northwest North Carolina and Southwest Virginia, and bring up the next generation of fiber artisans”. Please join us on June 6 and 7 at the Fairgrounds in Sparta – 9 AM until 5 PM on Friday, 9 AM until 4 PM on Saturday.