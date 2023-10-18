 67 Years and Counting for Farm City Celebration in  Watauga County 

By Sherrie Norris

If there’s any event that brings Watauga County residents together in one accord, it is the annual Farm City Banquet. Held the first Thursday of each November, the upcoming local — and 67th annual — Farm City Banquet will be held beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at Boone United Methodist Church

Few people realize the hard work and planning that goes into the gathering each year, but members of a general committee meet for months in advance to pull off the successful venture. It’s one that celebrates and unites farmers, vendors and consumers — from one end of the county to the other.

According to Jim Hamilton, Director of the Watauga County’s office of NC Cooperative Extension, who heads up the event and serves as a liaison among the farm-city community, the 2023 Farm City Banquet is definitely one not to be missed.

“This year, Lee Rankin from Apple Hill Farm will present part of her story from her soon-to-be-released memoir, ‘Farm Family.’ Dinner will be supplied from local farms and prepared by Daniel Brown from Browns Farm Ridge. Asa Nelson and his gang will be pickin’ and grinnin’ some bluegrass favorites.”

That alone might be enough to draw in the crowd, but as anyone who’s been around awhile knows, a major highlight of the evening is the presentation of awards, which as Hamilton describes, “are given to those in the county’s farming, civic and business communities who have made significant contributions to the local agricultural economy.”

He adds, “Commodity groups also will award their respective producers of the year, and the Watauga Soil and Water District will present the Farm Family of the Year award. The Boone Chamber of Commerce also will present the “Tuckwiller Award” to recognize achievements in Community Development, in memory of the late Ernest Tuckwiller, past Watauga County Farm Agent.”

And, as we all anticipate each year, and hope to be a lucky winner, door prizes of baskets full of locally-produced foods and goods will be drawn from ticket stubs.

Hamilton, along with his committee and staff, express their gratitude to this year’s sponsors, without whom the banquet would not be possible:

Platinum Sponsor – Watauga County Farm Bureau. Gold sponsors are New River Building Supply, Southern Ag, Hollar & Greene Produce, Carolina Farm Credit, Blue Ridge RC&D and PHARMN.

Tickets for the dinner, featuring locally-sourced food, are only $10, children 6-12, $5, and children 5 and under eat for free.

Tickets must be purchased in advance by check or cash and are available at the N.C. Cooperative Extension office, Watauga County Center at 971 W. King St.

Due to limited seating, tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, call 828-264-3061.

