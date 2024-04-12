 5K to Benefit Children’s Council of Watauga County Saturday, April 27 on Boone Greenway

By Sherrie Norris

The Fraternity and Sorority Life Programming Board and Order of Omega Leadership Honor Society of Appalachian State University are teaming up to present a 5K for the Kids Color Walk/Run on April 27 beginning at 10 a.m. on the Boone Greenway in Boone.

According to group spokesperson, Hadley Ladue, “This professionally organized event will allow us to give back to the community we support, while benefiting the Children’s Council of Watauga County.”

The fundraiser promises to be a fun-filled two-hours of running and color, Ladue’s group shared — an in-person event perfect for families, friends, and kids of all ages.

“Get ready to run, walk, or dance your way through the 5K course while getting splashed with vibrant colors along the way,” she shared. “ It’s a non-competitive, untimed event, so feel free to take it at your own pace. Get your white shirts ready to be transformed into a masterpiece of colors! We don’t want anyone to miss out on this unforgettable experience to support the Children’s Council of Watauga County.”

“The Order of Omega Honor and Leadership Society is the premier honor society for Fraternity and Sorority Life students,” Ladue went on to explain. “We accept the top 5 percent of Fraternity and Sorority Life members who exemplify high standards of scholarship, leadership skills, and service.”

Currently, Ladue added, there are 126 members spanning all four governing councils of Fraternity and Sorority Life chapters.

“The Fraternity and Sorority Life Programming Board is the first board of its kind on App State’s campus,” she explained. “The Programming Board works to ensure the welfare and continued growth and development of the fraternities and sororities at Appalachian State University.”

This is done, she said, through providing major educational, social, community service and campus service programming.

“The Programming Board promotes FSL activities for the benefit and enhancement of the image and reputation of the FSL community at Appalachian State University. Through various programming, the Board aims to unify all fraternity and sorority chapters. Further, the Board seeks to create a positive and lasting impact on the community, campus, and surrounding area.”

Last year, the group effort raised $500 for Watauga County Department of Social Services. “This year, our goal is to double our impact,” Ladue shared. “We hope to raise $1,000 or more to donate to this year’s partner, the Watauga Children’s Council.

She pointed out that The Children’s Council of Watauga County is a local nonprofit that works to build a strong foundation for children’s learning and development by strengthening families, the early childhood system, and the wider community.

“They carry out this mission by administering Smart Start and NC Pre-kindergarten funds to support programs to benefit children aged 0-5 years and their families, convening community stakeholders to develop programs and services that support children and families, serving as a voice for the early childhood community, educating the community on the critical needs of young children and helps develop solutions.”

A fee of $30 will cover registration and a T-shirt. Participants should plan to meet at 355 Martin Luther King Junior Street Boone in time for the 10 a.m. start.

Follow this link for registration and more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/5k-for-the-kids-color-run-tickets-846336965647?aff=oddtdtcreator

