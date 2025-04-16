4th Annual Boonerang Music & Arts Festival Kicks Off with Local Talent Showcase June 19

The Town of Boone is excited to announce the 2025 Boonerang Music & Arts Festival kicks off with the all-ages, talent show Boone’s Got Talent. The event showcases some of the High Country’s best local performers at the historic Appalachian Theatre in downtown Boone. A wide array of acts with a connection to the town will take to the Doc Watson Stage on Thursday, June 19, 2025, starting at 7:30 PM.

In collaboration with the Appalachian Theatre and Mountain Home Music, the official Thursday night kick-off event for the 2025 festival features the second annual Boone’s Got Talent showcase after a successful debut in 2024.

“Last year was an incredibly entertaining evening,” says Festival Director, Mark Freed. “We had such a diverse array of performers, from dancers to jugglers to magicians to musicians; the event even featured a bagpipe-playing dog – the Humane Society’s mascot, Hutch!”

The Boone’s Got Talent application to participate is live and available at www.boonerangfest.com/bgt. Performers of all kinds are encouraged to apply to be a part of this unique High Country talent showcase.

“Boone’s Got Talent provides a great opportunity for community members to be part of Boonerang Music & Arts Festival and also to have a chance to perform on the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre,” says Appalachian Theatre Executive Director, Suzanne Livesay.

Boonerang is proud to highlight the area’s next generation of artists and local performers. The acts selected for the show will be announced May 16, 2025, upon a thorough review of all applications.

About the Boonerang Music & Arts Festival

Boonerang is a free, family-friendly music and arts festival in downtown Boone. The festival includes multiple concert stages, primarily made up of artists with Boone connections. Other festival highlights include local food and beer, a vendor market, a kids zone, a dance lot, silent discos, an International Celebration on Sunday, and numerous afterparties around town. To learn more about the 2025 Boonerang festival, view the artist lineup and more, please visit www.boonerangfest.com.

