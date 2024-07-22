42nd Mid-Summer Group Exhibition Opening at Carlton Gallery Beginning July 27th

Kevin Beck – RichMeadow – 24×30

Carlton Gallery begins its 42nd Mid-Summer Group Exhibition on Saturday, July 27 with an Opening Reception, 2-5 pm. The Opening Reception is always an ideal time to meet attending artists who will be happy to discuss their artwork.

Nature’s Symphony: A Multifaceted Landscape Exhibition presents a collaboration of the gallery artists who render the landscape in diverse compositions from contemporary, abstract to impressionistic traditional.This exhibition showcases new paintings exemplifying the beauty and grandeur of scenic locales, vistas, waterfalls, mountain streams, and bucolic barns. Each painting is rendered in the artist’s unique style, color palette, and interpretation of the subject matter.

Local artists Egidio Antonaccio, Kevin Beck, Kim Abernethy, and Karin Neuvirth render the landscape in traditional, impressionistic, and abstract styles with compelling and coherent compositions.

Kim Abernethy – Reflections of the New – 36 x48

Andrew Braitman paints abstract landscapes using his extraordinary color palette which makes his artwork very powerful and dramatic. Monique Carr’s landscapes feature compositions with imagination and expressive colors, along with a good balance of line, shape and negative space.

Jean Rupprecht’s landscape paintings depict towering mountains looming over the valley with billowing white clouds while Mary Kamerer renders local scenic areas in her own panache. Her rendering of the head of a black bear is very eye catching.

Landscape paintings of Linda Apriletti, Sharon Lampke, and Cindy Shaw capture mountain vistas, local forested streams, and rural barns with compositions and colors rendered in their individualistic style.

Connie Winters paints the landscape in her soft muted palette with compositions that are filled with serenity and harmony.

Stylized trees in vivid blues and greens by Debbie Arnold project her intuitive style of approaching a painting. She paints the feel of a scene rather than a literal interpretation and is motivated by shapes, textures and colors rather than defined subject matter.

The abstracted landscapes by the late Warren Dennis exhibit his cubist style which is rendered with sharp lines and strong contrast outlining the geometric shapes. A sense of life and vitality is transposed vividly in his paintings.

In addition to the many landscape paintings at Carlton Gallery, new gallery artist, George Cadell, exhibits outdoor bronzes to enhance the garden landscape.

Gallery owner and artist, Toni Carlton, extends an invitation to everyone to visit during the Nature’s Symphony: A Multifaceted Landscape Exhibition which runs through September 15. The gallery is located 10 miles south of Boone, 7 miles north of Linville or Banner Elk, and 8 miles from Blowing Rock in the Grandfather Mountain community. Gallery hours are 10 to 5 Tuesday through Saturday and 11:30 to 5:30 on Sunday.

Egidio Antonaccio – Three Falls Cove -26×48 – Oil

