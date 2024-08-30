23rd Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Music Festival Slated for Sept. 13-15

Plan your strategy for the 23rd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival! The event’s free mobile app has dropped, along with the full schedule, and single day passes are on sale now! The three-day event is slated for Sept. 13-15 along State Street, where Tennessee and Virginia meet and the 1927 Bristol Sessions created the “big bang of country music.” Produced by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music and presented by Ballad Health, Bristol Rhythm is listed among USA Today’s top 10 music festivals in the country.

Friday headliners Ashley McBryde, The Red Clay Strays, Wilderado, Jaime Wyatt, and Bella White take the main stages following an afternoon of bluegrass, under-the-radar indie-rock, and zesty Zydeco Ya-Ya. Stamina is required to navigate Saturday’s marathon of music, which features 49 Winchester, The Wallflowers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Brittney Spencer, Drayton Farley, Silverada, and Hannah Dasher – plus WBCM Radio Bristol’s Farm & Fun Time live variety show. The good vibes continue on Sunday with Sam Bush, The SteelDrivers, Grace Bowers, The Waybacks, Stephen Day, the return of Hoot & Holler Storytelling, and much more!

Children’s Day is a family affair on Saturday morning with games, crafts, live entertainment, and activities. Held at Anderson Park, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., kids of all ages are invited to take part in Art the Dude’s Hohner Harmonica Workshop and Anne Buckle’s “Firefly” book reading and song. Enjoy special performances by Bristol Academy of Music, Bristol Ballet Company, Junior Appalachian Musicians (JamKids), and more. Children’s Day is free and open to the public; you do not need a festival pass to attend.

Buy passes to Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion now and save big! Single day passes are $80 (+ tax/fee), Weekend passes offer the biggest bang for your buck at $145 (+ tax/fee). Prices go up at the gate. VIP passes offer an array of exclusive perks such as private brunch performances, VIP lounge access, special seating and more. Choose from glamping at Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards, lodging packages at The Bristol Hotel, rustic glamping at Stickley Farm – complete with a corn maze! – or RV camping at Hicks White Top Campground. Lodging VIP packages at The Sessions Hotel are now sold out. Purchase now while supplies last at BristolRhythm.com.

French country music troubadour Theo Lawrence

French country music troubadour Theo Lawrence, along with WBCM Radio Bristol‘s Kris Truelsen & The Farm and Fun Time House Band, will kick off the 23rd annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, presented by Ballad Health, with a special concert experience at 5 p.m. E.T., Sept. 12, at Lumac Rooftop Bar above The Bristol Hotel.

“What better way to kick off the festival than with a sunset concert above downtown Bristol?” said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for Birthplace of Country Music, the parent nonprofit of the festival, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and WBCM Radio Bristol. “The Thursday concert has become an anticipated event for visitors who are getting into town early for the festival. We are so appreciative of our partners at The Bristol Hotel for helping us create this wonderful music experience again this year.”

Originally from Paris, France, Theo Lawrence’s latest album, Pickin’ & Singin’ is dreamy, classic country for a new era; music that would be right at home on a 1960s playlist of artists like Don Gibson, Ray Price, and Glen Campbell.

Well-known in Europe, Lawrence helped forge the new country scene in his homeland. In 2018 Lawrence and his former band, The Hearts, opened a series of European concerts for Robert Plant. In 2022 he opened for Plant and Alison Krauss as a country act. Today he is living and working out of Austin, Texas where he performs up to five nights a week.

Tickets to the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion Kick-off Show are $60 (+tax/fee). The annual festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-15. Visit BristolRhythm.com for kick-off concert tickets, festival weekend, single day and VIP passes, and more information.

About Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia is heralded as the birthplace of country music, home to the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings. The award-winning Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a celebration of that great legacy and is renowned for its diverse headliners, established touring acts, up-and-coming artists, and some of the Appalachian regions finest music across a wide variety of roots genres. It is also noted for its unique downtown setting along State Street, where Virginia and Tennessee meet to form the twin cities of Bristol. The festival hosts an estimated 40,000 attendees over the course of the 3-day weekend. For more information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion visit BristolRhythm.com.

About the Birthplace of Country Music

Located in Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia, the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) is the parent nonprofit organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and WBCM Radio Bristol. It is the mission of BCM to perpetuate, promote, and celebrate Bristol’s rich music heritage; to educate and engage audiences worldwide regarding the history, impact, and legacy of the 1927 Bristol Sessions from which BCM derives its name; and to create recognition, opportunities, and economic benefit for BCM’s local and regional communities. BCM accomplishes this mission through each of its primary branches (museum, festival, and radio station), special projects and events, and a multitude of community and educational outreach programs. Visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org for more information.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

