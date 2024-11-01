FloydFest Announces Their 2025 Festival – Tickets Now on Sale!

FLOYD, VA — World-famous legendary rock visionaries The Black Crowes, indie-folk phenoms Mt. Joy and the funkified, front-porch Southern soul-rockers JJ Grey & Mofro top Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Production’s November 1 announcement of FloydFest 25~Aurora, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier, award-winning, summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 23 to 27, 2025, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. celebrate more than two decades of bringing the artistry of live music into view via the art of the festival with FloydFest 25~Aurora’s INITIAL artist announcement, which features three-of-four headliners — The Black Crowes, Mt. Joy and JJ Grey & Mofro — joined by a vivid star-burst of other extraordinary performers: The California Honeydrops, Larkin Poe, Futurebirds, Cimafunk, Geese, Chaparelle, Sam Morrow, Big Richard, LaMP (feat. Russ Lawton, Scott Metzger, Ray Paczkowski), Hippies & Cowboys, plus FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise winner, Mackenzie Roark & the Hotpants, and runner-up, Ranford Almond.

“Well, the trail has been started and the initial adventures have been had, but the journey is still just starting at FestivalPark,” said John McBroom, FloydFest co-owner and CEO, and owner of FestivalPark. “We have listened to your advice and are implementing that valuable intel to continue developing our festival home. We hope you will notice and appreciate the touches our amazing team continues to curate, all the while helping us to continue to visualize all the new possibilities for this beautiful location. As the veils and curtains of ‘Aurora’ approach, we are excited to share our vision for next summer’s homecoming.”

The second round of lineup additions for FloydFest 25~Aurora is set for later this month, with more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the initial announce (and subsequent announces) can be discovered and explored via extensive bios, links and playlists at https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

“’Aurora’ symbolizes the beauty and mystery of nature,” said Jessica Taylor, FloydFest co-owner, CFO and VP of Operations. “We chose this theme to create a space for connection and awe, transporting patrons into an enchanting realm inspired by the northern skies through breathtaking art, performances and immersive experiences.”

“As we emerged out of FloydFest 24~Horizon and reflected on the journey that led us to that milestone at FestivalPark, we found ourselves renewed, reenergized and reinspired to steward this festival, community and culture into the future, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do,” said Sam Calhoun, FloydFest co-owner and COO. “Arising from ‘Horizon,’ we now switch focus to ‘Aurora,’ visualizing its dynamic patterns of brilliance as metaphors for the FloydFest flow and family, defining the undefinable: our music, magic and mountains, our deep community of connection between our patrons and purposeful programming, and the indescribable beauty that can only be felt and understood in the moment on that mountain, together.”

Blue Cow Arts Foundation & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets — including Single-Day GA tickets & Single-Day Pair + Parking Bundles — for FloydFest 25~Aurora at noon ET on Friday, November 1, 2024, via the brand-new www.floydfest.com(and the festival’s new ticketing partner for 2025, See Tickets), as well as an initial sampling of the artist lineup that will descend on Floyd County, Va., July 23 to 27, 2025. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2024, with price increases scheduled for Jan. 1, 2025, April 1, 2025, July 1, 2025, and for a final time at the gate. Info by ticket-type, as well as price tiers, can be viewed at https://floydfest.com/info-by-ticket-type-price-tiers/.

New for 2025, Hotel Travel Packages are now available for FloydFest 25~Aurora, with accommodation options at the iconic & historic Hotel Roanoke (VIP) and the modern & plush SpringHill Suites Roanoke (GA). FloydFest Hotel Travel Packages are available paired with either (2) 5-Day GA tickets or (2) 5-Day VIP tickets for FloydFest 25~Aurora, and include a five-night hotel

stay (and all associated hotel amenities), roundtrip shuttle transportation to and from the festival Wednesday through Sunday, plus (2) FloydFest Merchandise Bundles. A limited number of GA & VIP Hotel Travel Packages are available, so act fast to claim this new boutique offering on FloydFest.com or https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025.

Also new for 2025, FloydFest now features an exclusive VIP parking & camping area for ‘Overland’ trucks/rigs/vehicles, located on the picturesque fence line at the top of VIP Parking. Each space is 20’x25’ and is designed for a vehicle + camping setup. This new ticket type is extremely limited; scroll to ‘VIP Overland Park & Camp Pass (20’x25’)’ under ‘VIP Tickets’ on the ticket page to purchase before they’re gone: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025

FloydFest.com is now fully updated for FloydFest 25~Aurora — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 25~Aurora: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest25AuroraPlaylist

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure, the Children’s Universe, and “Other Cool Stuff”), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/.Updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest2025 for a direct link to tickets. For more information, email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Also, to sign-up for both our e-blast newsletters and Text Club, visit https://floydfest.hive-pages.com/floydfestfamily.

