Your High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will conduct the 15th Annual Memorial Day Commemoration Monday 29 May at the Boone Mall. The ceremony will include participation of the Watauga Community Band offering a prelude concert commencing at 1030 AM. At 1100, Watauga High School Marine Corps JROTC Color Guard will present the Colors. The Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem and Invocation will follow with brief remarks honoring those who have served our Nation. Deceased veterans of our military services suffered the discipline to protect the freedoms that we enjoy. They dedicated their lives to our country and deserve to be recognized for their patriotism and willingness to serve in war or peace.

Please join your neighbors to honor and lift up all Veterans Monday 29 May 10:30 AM, at the Boone Mall.

