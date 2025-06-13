2025 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes Highlights “Who Is My Neighbor?” on Friday, July 25th

The 67th annual Blowing Rock Tour of Homes returns this year with a very special focus on the question “Who is my neighbor?” in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, and the forest fires that followed across much of the region feeding on the downed trees from that epic storm.

Blowing Rock itself was spared the devastation witnessed across the rest of western North Carolina, and four of its lovely homes have opened their doors to help fund recovery and rebuilding efforts. Tour co-chair John Jordan explained, “Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan shows that a neighbor is anyone in need whom you are able to help. It can be anyone, even those you might not consider your ‘neighbors’ in the traditional sense.”

Last year’s Tour raised over $90,000 for area non-profits serving the housing, food, and educational needs of children and families in the High Country. This year, those organizations are experiencing even higher demands for their services. Net proceeds from the Tour’s traditional activities will again fund grants to those non-profits; and this year, the Tour is asking for additional donations for the Diocese of Western North Carolina’s Disaster Response and Recovery Team to fund ongoing rebuilding efforts in all 28 counties in the region. Those donations are separate from ticket sales.

The 2025 Tour features four Blowing Rock homes spanning a range of local lifestyles – from a newly-renovated 1926 traditional Blowing Rock cottage, to modern homes designed for relaxed family living and showcasing the talents of the resident quilter, to a large home and extensive gardens centered around the family’s love of entertaining and the outdoors. In addition, St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church is partnering with its neighbors – Rumple Presbyterian Church will be open to view their two newly-rescued Ben Long frescoes, and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will be open for the Tour luncheon, provided by F.A.R.M. Café.

The Blowing Rock Tour will be held Friday, July 25 from 9 am to 4 pm, rain or shine. There will be transportation to the homes, but please wear comfortable shoes. Unfortunately, the homes are not handicap-accessible and the Tour is not suitable for children under 6. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 on Tour day and $18 for lunch, available at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce or through the church website, stmaryofthehills.org, where patrons can make an additional tax-deductible contribution for hurricane restoration and rebuilding