2024 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes Grants over $90,000 to 32 Local Groups

Thirty-two local non-profit organizations serving the High Country will share the $90,250 net proceeds from this year’s 66 th annual Blowing Rock Tour of Homes. The St. Mary of the Hills Outreach Committee received over $182,000 in requests from programs serving those in need, demonstrating that the work of the many volunteers who pitched in to make this year’s Tour a resounding success is more urgent than ever. The programs feed the hungry, clothe the needy, provide shelter and sanctuary, offer educational and recovery services, and care for children. Fr. Andrew Hege announced the grants saying, “We are called by the Gospel to care for those who need us, and the Tour provides one way to answer that call.”

The following programs are now receiving grants: Hospitality House Shelter and WeCan; Community Care Clinic; Hunger and Health Coalition; WAMY; Western Youth Network; Blue Ridge Conservancy; Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture; Casting Bread Ministry; Back2School Festival; Blowing Rock Cares; Blowing Rock Library, Parks and Recreation, School, Women’s Club, and Police; Club 12; Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge; Crossnore School; F.A.R.M. Café; Habitat for Humanity; High Country Caregivers; Mediation and Restorative Justice Center; Mountain Alliance; BRAHM; OASIS; New Directions Mustard Seed; Quiet Givers; Valle Crucis Conference Center; Watauga Arts Council; Watauga Children’s Council; and the Watauga Community Housing Trust.

These grants are only possible thanks to the countless local volunteers who were donors, hostesses, flower arrangers, drivers, organizers, bakers, and cleaners, the generosity of those who underwrote Tour expenses, the Jordan, Church, Barrett, and Kitchin families who opened their lovely homes for the hundreds of people who participated in the Tour, and Westglow, which hosted this year’s “1920’s Speakeasy” pre-Tour gala.

