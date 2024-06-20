2024 Blowing Rock Tour of Homes Offers a Spectrum of Mountain Lifestyles on July 26

From a soaring mountain-style home literally hanging over the edge of the John’s River Gorge to a cozy, art-filled condo, from a cottage-style home designed for visits from the grandchildren to an elaborate villa filled with antiques, the 66th annual Blowing Rock Tour of Homes truly has something for everyone!

Sponsored by St. Mary of the Hills Episcopal Church, with volunteers from across Watauga County and beyond, the Tour is a summer fixture in this picturesque mountain village, attracting visitors from around the entire region.

Homes will be open from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday, July 26th (the last Tour start-time is 2 pm). Advance tickets are on sale now for $35 at the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce, through the Chamber’s website Events tab (blowingrockncchamber.com), or through the church website (stmaryofthehills.org/tour-of-homes24). Tickets will be $40 on the day of the Tour.

In addition to the homes and the fabulous flower arrangements gracing them, you will find Timeless Treasures in the St. Mary’s Parish Hall, mouth-watering baked goods at the Garden Party Bake Sale, and a Garden Party Picnic lunch on the church grounds available for purchase. Then take a few quiet moments in the church itself to learn about its art and history. Once again, the Tour is emphasizing recycling and sustainability to minimize its impact on the local solid waste stream. New this year is a raffle with a cash prize.

As always, 100% of the net proceeds are given to High Country charities. Last year, $103,000 was given in grants to 28 programs helping the underserved in the High Country – Hospitality House Shelter and WeCan; Community Care Clinic; Hunger and Health Coalition; LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion); WAMY; Western Youth Network; Blue Ridge Conservancy; Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture; Casting Bread Ministry; Blowing Rock Cares; Blowing Rock Library, Parks and Recreation, School, Women’s Club, and Police; Club 12; Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge; Crossnore School; F.A.R.M. Café; Habitat for Humanity; High Country Caregivers; Mountain Alliance, BRAHM; OASIS; New Directions Mustard Seed; the Watauga Children’s Council; and the Watauga Community Housing Trust.

Because of the countless community volunteers working on the Tour, these programs feed the hungry, clothe families, provide shelter and sanctuary, offer educational and recovery services, and care for children.

The Tour will be held rain or shine. There will be transportation to the homes, but please wear comfortable shoes. Unfortunately, the homes are not handicap-accessible, pets are not allowed, and the Tour is not suitable for children under six.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

