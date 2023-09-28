2023 High Country Sporting Clay Championship Hits the Mark, Aiming High for a Great Cause

The 2023 High Country Sporting Clay Championship proved to be a resounding success, taking place at the Chetola Sporting Reserve on Saturday, September 23. Hosted by High Country Caregivers, this inaugural event masterfully combined the thrill of clay shooting with a deep sense of community and philanthropy.

Jacob Willis, High Country Caregivers’ executive director shared his excitement and gratitude for both the participants and sponsors. “The event successfully merged the love for outdoor sports, camaraderie among participants, and the spirit of giving back to the community through the High Country Caregivers organization. Here’s to more events that bring together sports and philanthropy for a brighter future,” he said.

“What a great event,” said participant and local realtor Mike Quinto. “Anytime you can mix fun with helping others, it’s a win-win. High Country Caregivers is an important organization doing great work. We had a blast supporting them. Literally.” Quinto’s team went on to win the overall championship. His team of four each won a one year pass to Chetola Sporting Reserve.

The tournament featured a challenging 20-acre clay course with 13 stations, each equipped with top-of-the-line Promatic clay throwers, mimicking a variety of game birds and wildlife. “The tournament was not only about the sport, but also about making a difference,” said Willis. Funds from this event will go to fund a program that will provide help for caregivers who are taking care of loved ones who are sick or critically ill.

“This event was made possible by the generous support of community-minded sponsors,” Willis said. Chetola Sporting Reserve generously donated both the use of the range and four memberships for the winning teams. Cornbread Tactical provided all of the ammunition. Three additional sponsors Emergency Restoration Xperts (ERX), High Country Press, and Carolina Signs and Wonders all played vital roles in bolstering the event. “These sponsors unwavering commitment demonstrated their belief in the fusion of outdoor sportsmanship and philanthropy,” Willis added.

Courtesy of High Country Caregivers

