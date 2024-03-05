16 New Acts Join FloydFest 24~Horizon (July 24-28, 2024) Lineup

FLOYD, VA — Two important partners to Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. and Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. — Bitchin’ Sauce/Bitchin’ Music Group and The Floyd Country Store/Handmade Music School — announce a total of 16 new acts that will join the lineup of FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

Bitchin’ Music Group — an artist-first, independent record label founded by singer-songwriter L.A. Edwards and his wife and business partner Starr Edwards — presents its 2024 series, which includes Jade Jackson, Jesse Daniel Edwards, L.A. Edwards, Landon Pigg and The Master Speed. Akin to one of the many missions of FloydFest, the Bitchin’ Music Group label is focused on developing established and up-and-coming artists across the americana, country and rock genres. You can learn more here: https://bitchinmusicgroup.com/.

A renowned cornerstone of Appalachian culture and music, The Floyd Country Store returns as a marquee partner, not only as the sponsor of FloydFest’s cherished Workshop Porch Stage, but also as a lead for its programming. Made possible in part via Mid Atlantic Arts’ Central Appalachia Living Traditions Grant, The Floyd Country Store and its Handmade Music School welcome the following artists to FloydFest 24~Horizon’s Workshop Porch Stage: DeShawn Hickman Presents Sacred Steel, Dori Freeman, a performance by Handmade Music School, Justin Golden & Devil’s Coattails, Larry Sigmon & The Virginia Girls, Lonesome River Band, Martha Spencer, Nobody’s Business, Raistlin Brabson & Margo MacSweeney, Sarah Kate Morgan and Twin Creeks Stringband.

These new acts join the bands featured in Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s first six rounds of artist announcements for FloydFest 24~Horizon, which were topped by a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night; Austin, Texas’ psychedelic-soul outfit and seven-time Grammy Award nominees Black Pumas; one of country music’s most prolific torchbearers Charley Crockett; as well as West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival.

“JRAD,” Black Pumas, Charley Crockett and Sierra Ferrell — and all of today’s new additions — are in good company, joined by a talented and eclectic emerging bill: Allen Stone, The Record Company, Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, Leftover Salmon, KellerGrass ft. The Hillbenders, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Jupiter & Okwess, Drayton Farley, Little Stranger, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Nude Party, S.G. Goodman, Vincent Neil Emerson, The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, Eggy, Neighbor, The Wilder Blue, Jaime Wyatt, Hogslop String Band, Próxima Parada, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Easy Star All-Stars, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Ben Chapman, The Commonheart, J & The Causeways, Grace Bowers, Sexbruise?, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Shawn Mullins, Hank, Pattie & The Current, Music Road Co, The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute, The Dead Reckoning Plays The Allman Brothers, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

Sponsored by Peluso Microphone Lab and Press Press Merch, the FloydFest 24~Horizon On-the-Rise Competition Class of 2024 includes Boa Boys, Coral Moons, Drew Foust & The Wheelhouse, Happy Landing, Houseplant, Mackenzie Roark and The Hotpants, Ranford Almond, Swim in the Wild, The Plate Scrapers, Virginia Man, Wood & Bone and Wyatt Ellis.

Showcasing Across-the-Way Productions, Inc.’s love and admiration for the brilliant local music scene, FloydFest 24~Horizon’s ‘Local Love’ lineup includes Addie Levy, Annalyse Marie, Appalachian Space Train, Blue Mule, Chad Nickell & The Loose Change, Cinémathèque, GOTE, The Hillside Chaotics, Isaac Hadden Project, Leonard Blush & the Camelcals, Phat Anchovies, Pumphouse Blues, Sugarbush and War Chile.

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 24~Horizon in November via www.floydfest.com. Single-Day GA tickets for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival went on sale on Jan. 1. Patrons can choose to buy Single-Day GA tickets a la carte, or purchase them in pairs (including a Single-Day GA Parking Pass) via a new ticket type, the Single-Day GA PAIR + PARKING Bundle, also available for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the festival. Volunteer information (as well as applications and a link to register) is also now available by visiting https://floydfest.com/contact-us/volunteers/.

Many ticket types are now sold out, but tickets do remain and can be purchased by visiting https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

