What’s On the Menu? Here’s What You Can Try During the Small Plate Crawl, Jan. 24-26

It’s almost here! The annual High Country Small Plate Crawl will kick off on Monday, Jan. 23 and will offer up four days packed full of the best that local chefs have to offer.

More than 20 restaurants are on tap to participate, including some returning favorites and some new friends. Try something new or try to get to them all! The more you visit, the better chance you have at winning a prize. Just remember to keep track of your dining using the mobile app. Click here to learn more about the plate crawl and how it works.

The plate crawl is a project of Boone Independent Restaurants.

We will continue to update our list as more local menus become available. Stay tuned!

152 Sunset Drive, Blowing Rock

Small Plate Entrees

Fried Green Tomato with Roasted Poblano Pimento Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, Micro Greens, and Fried Pita Points Hickory Nut Gap Farms Charcuterie Sampler, with Sopraset, sSalami, and Pepperoni, Smokehaus Bleu Cheese, Creamy Chevre Goat Cheese, Fruit, and House Made Glazes, served with a Crispy Pretzel Bison Burger Sliders(3), with Bacon, Grilled Onion, Melted Mozzarella, Tomato Jam, and Stout Glaze Drizzle

1132 Main Street, Blowing Rock

Breakfast (8:00-11:00)

Fresh House Made Quiche: Daily Selections, ¼ of a whole quiche with fresh seasonal fruit cup, $8.00

Pick 3 Breakfast Platter: Choice of three items, $6.00 to $8.00 Item selections include: Two Scrambled Eggs, Local Farmland Bacon, Local Larry’s Patty Sausage, Goodknight’s Country Ham, Fresh Fruit Cup, Everything or Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, Biscuit, Wheatberry Toast, or Rosemary Garlic Potatoes.

All Day (11:00-Close)

Signature House Soups: Choice of Roasted Vegetable with Goat Cheese or Bourbon Street Chili Cup, $4.00, Bowl, $8.00

Fresh House Made Quiche: Daily Selections, ¼ of a whole quiche with fresh seasonal fruit cup, $8.00

Fresh House Made Spreads & Dips: Served with Baguette.

Choices Include: B&B Traditional Pimento Cheese, JD’s Southwest Pimento Cheese, Gorgonzola Pimento Cheese, Smoked Salmon, Curry Hummus, Rustic Olive Salad, or Spinach Artichoke Mushroom), $8.00

Local Pork BBQ: Brookwood Farms Smoked Pork Simmered in a Tangy Molasses BBQ and served on authentic Mexican Telera Bread. $8.00

Beer Bratwurst: Guinness Infused Bratwurst, Simmered in Endless River Kolsch Beer, & served with Sirracha Infused Sauerkraut $8.00

516 W King St., downtown Boone

Stuffed French Toast: 1 piece of French Toast Stuffed with you choice of flavored cream cheese: Strawberry, Blueberry, Walnut Raisin, Chocolate Chip $2.75

Loaded Home Fries: Home fried potatoes with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese. $ 3.50

Scoop of Whitefish Salad with bagel chips $ 5.00

1/2 a Reuben or Turben Sandwich served with a pickle $5.00

1/2 a Plain Bagel with Lox and Cream Cheese Served with a Pickle $5.00

Kale/Spinach Salad served with bagel chips $5.00

Bowl of homemade Chili served with bagel chips $3.00

Flavored Cream Cheese and Bagel Chips $3.00

(Pick 4 flavors of cream cheese)

(Vegetable, Scallion, Cucumber Dill, Jalapeno, Spinach Artichoke)

(Strawberry, Blueberry, Walnut Raisin, Chocolate Chip)

1711 N.C. Highway 105, Boone

All plates $6.5

Grilled Escarole Salad

With Pickled Red Onion, Spiced Pecans, Radish and a Lemon Thyme Vinaigrette

Arancini

Fried risotto with house cured pancetta, fontina cheese, cremini mushrooms, and a roasted red pepper sauce.

Petite Medallion Kabobs

With House Cured Bacon, Red Onion, Tomatoes, and Cremini mushrooms, with Green Goddess.

Sliders

Choice of either a Yak or Falafel Slider, Curried Tzatziki, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion.

Shepard’s Pie

The Traditional with Elk

Panna Cotta with a Rhubarb Sabayon

Small Glasses $5

Slushie with AMB Cider, Pol Remy Brut, Covingtons Vodka, Fresh Berries, Grenadine Swirl

The Half Pint: Jade IPA, Cynar, Christian Brothers Brandy, Jalapeno Honey, Lemon Juice.

115 New Market Centre, Boone

Broccolini & Gorgonzola Soup, finished with port wine reduction $5

Roasted Brussel Sprout Gratin

Shaved brussel sprouts, sweet Baby pepper, shallots, fontina cheese, crostini $7

Braised calamari, tomato ragout, parmesan polenta $8

Duck liver pate, port wine shallots, warm crostini, marinated olives. $8

Slow roasted pork cheeks, potato purée, spiced bacon & pear chutney. $10 Chocolate Pot de Creme, Pirouline cookies & fresh raspberries. $7

Buffela Negra Micro Cocktail – bourbon, basil leaves, balsamic vinegar, simple syrup,house made ginger beer. $4

Melissa’s Warmer Micro Cocktail- reposado tequila, habanero-cinnamon simple syrup, Lillet Rouge, fresh lemon juice, bitters, egg white. $4

Suburban Micro Cocktail – rye bourbon, dark rum, port, Angostura & orange bitters. $4

659 W King St. Suite 2, downtown Boone (top floor of Farmer’s Hardware)

A build your own local bowl with a choice of one base of Local Lettuce, Kale or grain, one veggie, one dressing and one garnish $5

Menu will be written day of depending on local availability and posted on our Facebook.

130 N Depot St., downtown Boone

Smoked Beer Nuts ($4)

Bertie County Peanuts, Smoked Paprika, Sea Salt, Sorghum

Panelles ($5)

Fried Chickpea Fritters, Lemon, Maldon Salt, Olive Tapenade

W.O.W.S.A. Farms Wood Fired Duck Wings ($7)

Blood Orange, Kecap Manis, Mirin, Sesame

Against the Grain Beef Sliders ($8)

Grafton Village Smoked Chili Cheddar,

Apple & Cornmeal Crisp ($6)

Local Apples, Against the Grain Red Heirloom Cornmeal, House Made Ice Cream

2124 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

Fish & Cheeks

Tender Salmon Cheeks Lightly Coated With Dry Tempura Batter & Fried. Drizzled With Sweet Eel Sauce Garnished With Green Onions.

$5

It’s Not Easy Being Cheesy

3 Goat Cheese Balls Lightly Battered Rolled in Panko Bread Crumbs, Flashed Fried, Served With Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.

$5

Green Tea Shot

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Peach Schnapps & a Splash of 7-Up $3

664 W King St., downtown Boone

Breakfast:

Hot and Sweet Southwest Benny – $5

A half size Benedict with Melanie’s toast, chipotle honey glazed cherry smoked bacon, one poached egg, and jalapeno hollandaise.

Fisherman’s Breakfast – $4

Melanie’s toast spread with dill cream cheese, spinach, smoked salmon, and one egg your way and a drizzle of hollandaise sauce.

Tiramisu Waffle: – $3

Melanie’s waffle topped with tiramisu custard and espresso chocolate sauce

Dinner:

Appetizer:

Cajun Deviled Egg – $3

Deviled eggs with andouille sausage spicy filling.

Salad:

Warm Artichoke Salad – $4

With arugula and burnt lemon vinaigrette.

Entrees:

Jerk Pork Skewers – $5

Jerk marinated pork tenderloin with pineapple and grape tomato

Sweet and Spicy Salmon and Grits – $6

Honey chipotle glazed salmon filet with Parmesan grits

Dessert:

Chocolate Peanut Butter Banana Bread Pudding – $3

With Ice Cream

Shops at Shadowline, 240 Shadowline Drive, Boone

Roasted Shishito Peppers Mild Shishito peppers cooked in cast iron with olive oil and sea salt $3

Butternut & Sausage Soup $4

Miso Salmon Tacos Miso marinated salmon, rice wine vinegar slaw, flour tortilla $8

Shroom Slider A mushroom cap stuffed with kalamata, garlic, green olives, roasted red peppers and feta served on a toasted potato slider bun $5

Cowboy Slider Ground beef, homemade onion ring, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, toasted potato slider bun $5

Chef’s Choice Cupcake Ask your server. This one is up to the discretion of the pastry chef! $3

142 Water St., downtown Boone

Roasted Fennel and Tomato Cornbread Wedge with Honey Thyme Butter (vegetarian) $4

Spiced Peaches with Sweet Ricotta (vegetarian, gluten-free) $5

Portuguese Baked Oysters (gluten-free) $6

Herb Roasted Pork Loin with Honeyed Applesauce (gluten-free) $8

Black-Eyed Pea Cakes with Tomato Gravy (vegetarian, gluten-free) $6 “

Bacon From Heaven” Almond Cream Tart (gluten-free) $5

Shredded Brisket and Buttermilk Dumplings (no way) $7

1675 N.C. Highway 105, Boone

Sunrise Breakfast Somosas (2) 4.99

Pastry stuffed with eggs, potatoes, onions, peas with a tinge of Indian spice served with Mango chutney

Egg in the Sun 5.99

Best egg in the hole you’ll ever eat. Slice of Sunrise house made bread, chorizo, onion and egg, finished with side of French toast from the hole.

Irish Over Easy Omelette 6.99

Perfectly cooked Sunrise corned beef hash, topped with over easy egg, wrapped in an omellete

Sunrise Breakfast Rangoons (3) 3.25

Stuffed with cream cheese and bacon, served with duck sauce

Mini-triple stack Reese’s pancakes 3.99

Peanut butter pancakes & Reese’s served with a shot of peanut butter hot chocolate

Beef Teriyaki skewers (3) 4.99

Flank steak in authentic Oriental marinade

Cheeseburger Planets (2) 4.99

Hamburger and cheese wrapped in Sunrise House made bread

3236 Shulls Mill Road, Boone

PEI Mussels

Malaysian curry sauce, cilantro, grilled baguette and lime

7

Butternut Squash Soup

Puréed butternut squash, nutmeg crème, pepitas, bacon salt

5

Classic Caesar

Seasoned romaine, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons

5

Add Chicken 6

Add Salmon or Tofu 8

Diver Scallop

Sunflower pepita, shaved brussels, bacon, lobster sauce

7

Shrimp and Grits

Blackened shrimp, tasso ham grits, sautéed celery root and mushrooms, herbed tomatoes, bacon-tomato broth

10

Beef Short Ribs

Cashew purée, Swiss chard, roasted fingerling potatoes, herb demi-glace

10

Roasted Vegetable Couscous

Roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, asparagus, herb medley

8 Add Chicken 6 Add Salmon or Tofu 8

Duck Confit

House-made pappardelle pasta, Brussels sprouts leaves, duck jus

10

Braised Chicken Thigh

Barley risotto, bok choy, chicken jus

7

421 Blowing Rock Road, Boone

Chicken Parm Sliders-(2) Breaded Cutlet, House marinara, sauteed veggies fresh spinach on garlic bread-$4.75

Comfort Taco- BBQ Pork, mac and cheese, beer battered onion ring and jalapenos-$3.50

Bacon Jam Crostini- Sweet and savory bacon ,onion, and vinegar jam. Bacon. Served with Stick Boy Baguette.-$4.75

Stuffed Bell Pepper-Southwestern rice, seasoned beef and cheddar and monterey jack cheeses-$4.25

Double Trouble Dessert-Our Stick Boy exclusive. Warm brownie infused with chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce-$4.50

125 Graduate Lane, Boone

One Sweet or Savory Crepe…$3.00

(2 options: #1 Strawberry and Banana with chocolate drizzle. #2 Peppers, onions, and Muenster)

Potato, Parmesan, Herb Quiche…$3.50

Cookies N’ Cream Stuffed French toast…$3.00

(Cookies N’ Cream Cheese Stuffed in French toast topped with Whipped Cream, chocolate syrup and cookie crumbles)

Cherry Pie Stuffed French toast…$3.00

(Cherry Cream Cheese stuffed in French toast topped with whipped cream and Graham cracker crumbles)

Two Buffalo Chicken Sliders with blue cheese crumbles…$5.50

(Shredded Buffalo Chicken and blue cheese crumbles)

Bowl of White Chicken Chili Chicken …$5.00

(With jalapeños and cheddar cheese; Served with bagel chips)

Stuffed Avocado Salad…$5.50

(One Avocado half stuffed with choice of chicken salad, tuna salad, or egg salad on top of a bed of spinach with tomato, and red onion. Choice of dressing.)

Half of Capresé Sandwich…$3.50

(Mozzarella cheese, spinach, and tomato served on grilled rye bread; served with a side of balsamic)

