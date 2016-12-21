Weekly Crime Reports: Activity from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, Dec. 9-19

The following information is provided by local law enforcement agencies.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following were provided by the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 9

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 151 Summit Woods #A6 in Blowing Rock, was charged with probation violation and second degree trespassing.

ARREST: A male suspect, 2256 Antoch Road in Mountain City, was charged with felony fugitive from justice. Secured bond: $20,000. Trial date: Jan. 17.

Dec. 10

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 12 Hemlock Drive in Asheville, was charged with DWLR and expired registration. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 23.

Dec. 13

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering was reported at 756 Deck Hill Road in Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering building was reported at 3639 Meat Camp Road in Todd.

ARREST: A female suspect, 38, of 163 Red Maple Lane in Boone, was charged with nonsupport/nonpayment of alimony. Bond: $270.

Dec. 14

INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 11084 U.S. Highway 421 N in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Vandalism was reported at 193 Smith St. in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at 6252 Old U.S. Highway 421 in Zionville.

INCIDENT: Fraud was reported at 7285 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 790 Dewitt Barnett Road in Banner Elk, was charged with violation of DVPO. Trial date: Jan. 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, was charged with violation of DVPO and resisting public officer. Trial date: Jan. 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 29, of 292 Rogers Drive in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA DVPO, OFA FTA failure to pay monies and OFA FTA failure to return property rented. Bond: $415. Trial date: Dec. 29.

Dec. 15

ARREST: A male suspect, 37, of 311 Laurel Fork Road in Vilas, was charged with all other offenses.

ARREST: A female suspect, 19, of 112 Makers Lane Unit 2 in Boone, was charged with possess marijuana paraphernalia. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 19, of 14108 Bernardy Lane in Charlotte, was charged with felony unlawful obtaining credit card and misdemeanor obtaining things of value by transactions. Secured bond: $3,000. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 34, of 129 Lazy Lake drive Unit 6 in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA DWLR and OFA FTA child not in rear seat. Secured bond: $500.

Dec. 16

ARREST: A male suspect, 32, of 476 Hardaman Circle in Boone, was charged with FTP child support. Bond: $800. Trial date: Jan. 16.

ARREST: A male suspect, 34, of 287 Smith St. in Sugar Grove, was charged with injury to real property. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 25, of 296 Westin Way Apt. 10 in Boone, was charged with FTA possess marijuana up to ½ oz and FTA possess marijuana paraphernalia. Bond: $250. Trial date: Jan. 13.

ARREST: A male suspect, 36, of 376 Mable School Road in Zionville, was charged with felony extradition fugitive. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 30, of 174 Corbett McNeil Road in Boone, was charged with FTA criminal summons. Secured bond: $2,500. Trial date: Feb. 9.

Dec. 17

INCIDENT: Simple physical assault was reported at 534 Junaluska Road in Boone.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 7725 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas, was charged with OFA FTA. Secured bond: $1,000. Trial date: Jan. 19.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 2571 Long Hope Road in Boone, was charged with OFA FTA consume alc 19/20. Secured bond: $500. Trial date: Feb. 9.

ARREST: A female suspect, 37, of 1099 Bairds Creek Road in Vilas, was charged with OFA FTA breaking and entering and OFA FTA second degree trespassing. Secured bond: $370. Trial date: Feb. 10.

Dec. 18

INCIDENT: Driving after consuming and possession of a schedule VI were reported at 4090 N.C. Highway 105 S in Boone.

INCIDENT: Possess less than ½ oz of marijuana was reported on U.S. Highway 421 near Mo’s Boots in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 189 Clayton Hicks in Vilas.

INCIDENT: Damage to property was reported at 186 Tenessias Way in Boone.

INCIDENT: Calls for service were reported at 285 Lakeview Drive in Deep Gap.

ARREST: A male suspect, 27, of 148 Albert Tester Road in Sugar Grove, was charged with DWI – drugs. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A male suspect, 26, of 267 Park St. in Boone, was charged with OFA probation violation. Secured bond: $250. Trial date: Feb. 10.

ARREST: A male suspect, 20, of 257 Farthington Drive in Clayton, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Secured bond: $750. Trial date: Jan. 17.

Dec. 19

INCIDENT: Larceny from motor vehicle was reported at 771 Forestridge Drive in Boone.

INCIDENT: Larceny was reported at Samaritan’s Purse, 801 Bamboo Road in Boone.

INCIDENT: Breaking and entering motor vehicle and larceny from motor vehicle were reported at 198 Bluebird Lane in Boone.

INCIDENT: DWI and simple possession of Sch II CS were reported at 4869 U.S. Highway 421 N in Vilas.

ARREST: A male suspect, 48, of 2751 Shelton Mission Road in Greeneville, Tennessee, was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child and attempted first-degree sexual exploitation. Secured bond: $50,000. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 31, of 138 Melrose Way in Boone, was charged with felony fraud – obtaining money/property by false pretense. Secured bond: $10,000. Trial date: Jan. 17.

ARREST: A female suspect, 29, of 11036 N.C. Highway 105 S in Banner Elk, was charged with possess marijuana paraphernalia and possess marijuana up to ½ oz. Trial date: Jan. 19

