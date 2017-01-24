Video: Missed the Daniel Boone Rail Jam? See the Action for Yourself

Published Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at 12:16 pm

Appalachian Mountain Brewery’s Daniel Boone Rail Jam made for a seriously good time over the weekend at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater. If you couldn’t be there to see it and experience it for yourself, we’ve got some video footage here that will give you a second chance to check out the action.

A project of AMB’s nonprofit We Can So You Can Foundation, this year’s rail jam raised fund to help revitalize the historic amphitheater and guarantee its place as a gem in the High Country community.

AMB teamed up with the Town of Boone and many local businesses to bring the third annual edition of this awesome event to life.

Click here to learn more about the rail jam event and here to learn more about how it happened.

