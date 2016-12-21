Turchin Center for the Visual Arts Partners with Penland School of Crafts for Exhibit

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 12:08 pm

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts at Appalachian State University is pleased to partner with the Penland School of Crafts to showcase the nine Penland Studio Coordinators and their art. Located in nearby Spruce Pine, NC, Penland is an international center for craft education dedicated to helping people live creative lives.

The school offers intensive workshops in books and paper, clay, drawing, glass, iron, metals, photography, printmaking and letterpress, textiles and wood. The Studio Practices: Penland 9 exhibition will be housed in the Turchin Center’s Main Gallery January 10th through June 6th 2017. Visitors are invited to this rare opportunity to experience the collective talents and fine craftsmanship of nine amazing artists who are more often guiding the creation of art through their students than being in the spotlight themselves.

Artists participating in the exhibition are:

Daniel T. Beck: Studio Coordinator for Iron

Betsy DeWitt: Studio Coordinator for Photography

Susan Feagin: Studio Coordinator for Clay

Melanie Finlayson: Studio Manager

Jay Fox: Studio Coordinator for Books, Paper, Letterpress and Print

Nick Fruin: Studio Coordinator for Glass

Ian Henderson: Studio Coordinator for Metals

Ellie Richards: Studio Coordinator for Wood

Amanda Thatch: Studio Coordinator for Textiles & Drawing/Painting

Mary Ann Redding, Currator of the Turchin says, “Working together to support the practices of other artists at Penland has given the talented coordinators a remarkable synergy; their artwork is both individually strong and at the same time shows a remarkable compatibility with one another – creating a dynamic and moving installation.”

To learn more about the Penland School of Crafts visit www.penland.org

Art lovers are encouraged to visit the Turchin Center during the following Friday evening gatherings:

First Friday Gallery Crawl February 3, 2017 (6:00 to 9:00pm)

Exhibition Celebration: Friday, April 7, 2017 (6:00 – 10:00pm)

Continuing Exhibitions at the Turchin (through February 4th, 2017):

Call for Submissions: Award Winning Collegiate Literary Arts Journals

Books! Books! Books! Appalachian Book Arts

Visit www.tcva.org for information on 3 new exhibitions coming March 3rd 2017

About the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts

The Turchin Center for the Visual Arts, named for university benefactors Robert and Lillian Turchin, fulfills Appalachian State University’s long-held mission of providing a home for world-class visual arts programming. The largest facility of its kind in the region, the center presents exhibition, education and collection programs that support the university’s role as a key educational, cultural and service resource. The center presents multidimensional exhibits and programs and is a dynamic presence in the community, creating opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds to experience the power and excitement of the visual arts.

The Turchin Center is located at 423 West King St., in Boone. Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tues.-Thurs. and Saturday, and Noon-8 p.m., Friday. The Center is closed Sunday and Monday, and observes all university holidays. There is no admission charge, although donations are gratefully accepted. For more information, call 828-262-3017 or visit tcva.org.

For additional details about the Turchin Center, becoming a donor, the upcoming exhibitions, to be added to the mailing list or to schedule a tour, please call (828) 262-3017 or visit www.tcva.org. You can also follow the Turchin Center on Facebook and Twitter @TurchinCenter.

Sponsors

The Turchin Center receives critical support from a group of outstanding media sponsors that are dedicated to promoting the arts in our region, including: Charter Media, High Country 365, High Country Radio, WFDD 88.5, WDAV 89.9 and WASU 90.5FM.

