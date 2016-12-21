Today’s Email Announcements

Published Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:11 am

CCC&TI Honors Basic Law Enforcement Training Graduates

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently honored its 44th academy of graduates from the Basic Law Enforcement Training program. Eight graduates completed more than 660 hours of training over 16 weeks. Following the course, students had to successfully complete a rigorous physical exam as well as the standardized state tests. Included are the Basic Law Enforcement Training Awards given to students at the ceremony.

Graduates: Erika Holden of Lenoir (Overall Fitness Award), Kelsey Nichols of Boone (Andrew Burgess Jr. Top Academic, Hank Lane Report Writing awards) and Miranda Britt of Lenoir. Barry Lunsford of Rhodhiss, Devin Abernethy of Granite Falls (Top Police Officer Physical Abilities Test Award), Matthew Lail of Granite Falls (Grit Award), Paul Exon of Hickory (Class Leader, Top Gun, Gary Clark Top Driver awards) and Taylor Welborn of Granite Falls.

To apply for CCC&TI’s Basic Law Enforcement Training program, contact BLET Program Director Dennis Hopkins at 828-726-2750.

WQA calls attention to water testing scam in North Carolina

Company fraudulently passing itself off as the WQA

LISLE, Ill. – The Water Quality Association (WQA) today said that a company in Raleigh, North Carolina is misrepresenting itself by claiming to be aligned with WQA in an apparent effort to persuade residents to have their drinking water tested.

“We were alerted to this fraudulent use of our name by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services,” said WQA Deputy Executive Director Pauli Undesser. “The organization is not a member of WQA nor do they have permission to use our name in their promotional materials.”

A mailer offering a “free community water test” has been sent to Raleigh area homes asking residents to send in “one teaspoon” of tap water along with a survey sheet which asks questions about the source of their water and any concerns they have about their water.

The return envelope is labeled “URGENT CRITICAL COMMUNITY WATER TEST.” The bottom of the survey sheet includes “Water Quality Association” and the WQA website address: wqa.org.

“This would appear to be an effort to play off of fears about drinking water in the wake of Flint, Michigan and other news reports over the past year,” Undesser said. “Obviously, we take very seriously the misuse of our name and logo, but even more important, we are concerned that this fraudulent effort could actually put people’s health at risk if the effort is aimed at selling invalidated products.”

“WQA has a strict code of ethics for our members and for manufacturers of water treatment products,” Undesser said. “Our Code of Ethics does not promote scare tactics as a way to generate business.”

WQA is a not-for-profit trade association representing the residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment industry. Since 1959, the WQA Gold Seal certification program has been certifying products that contribute to the safe consumption of water. The WQA Gold Seal program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC).

Hunger and Health Coalition Awarded Grant from Carolina Farm Credit

STATESVILLE, NC – The Hunger and Health Coalition (Watauga County) recently received a grant as part of Carolina Farm Credit’s Corporate Mission Fund. The grant funds will be used to purchase locally grown vegetables, eggs, and other foods. The hope of the project is to provide lower income families in Watauga County with healthier food options.

“Our Corporate Mission Fund is another way that Carolina Farm Credit strives to enhance agriculture and the rural communities in North Carolina.” said Vance Dalton, CEO, Carolina Farm Credit “These grants help provide funding for many great organizations across our territory.”

For the second year, Carolina Farm Credit distributed grants from its Corporate Mission Fund. $144,000 was awarded to 27 local organizations and 8 college students in 2016, an increase from the $100,000 awarded in 2015.

For a complete list of 2016 Corporate Mission Fund recipients, please visit carolinafarmcredit.com

Carolina Farm Credit is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 32 branch offices. Other financial services available are credit life insurance, appraisal services, leasing programs and financial planning.

For 100 years Farm Credit has been supporting rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services.

Carolina Farm Credit serves over 9,200 members with loans outstanding totaling more than $1.4 billion. The association’s territory covers the western half of North Carolina, with branch offices located in Albemarle, Asheboro, Asheville, Boone, Browns Summit, Burnsville, Carthage, Concord, Conover, Ellerbe, Graham, Hendersonville, Jefferson, Lenoir, Lexington, Lincolnton, Monroe, Murphy, Pilot Mountain, Roxboro, Rural Hall, Salisbury, Shelby, Siler City, Sparta, Spindale, Statesville, Taylorsville, Waynesville, Wilkesboro, Yadkinville, and Yanceyville.

Carolina Farm Credit was recognized as a 2015 Best Employer in North Carolina. The list of the Best Employers in North Carolina was created byBusiness North Carolina, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) – NC State Council and Best Companies Group.

Directors for Carolina Farm Credit are L. Kim Starnes, Chairman, Salisbury; W. Rex Bell, Vice-Chairman, Statesville; John M. Barnard, Statesville; E. Bernard Beck, Seagrove; Mark A. Bray, Lawsonville; David M. Coltrane, Pleasant Garden; Susie J. Gambill, Sparta; Joseph A. Lail, Shelby; Clark M. Newlin, Haw River; Thomas E. Porter, Jr., Concord; Tony L. Ragan, Sanford; D. Kaleb Rathbone, Waynesville; Lewis E. Smith, Lincolnton; Vickie N. Smitherman, East Bend; Dr. Alton Thompson, Summerfield.

Meet Your Representatives at Lost Province Brewing Co. on Jan. 10

Come meet your local representatives! On January 10th, we’re hosting a casual evening at Lost Province Brewing Company for the electorate to meet the local government. The night will include members of: Boone Town Council

Watauga County Commissioners

Board of Education

State House

State Senate

When: Drop in between 4 – 6 PM on Tuesday, January 10th Where: Lost Province Brewing Co; 130 N Depot St, Boone 28607 To learn more check out our events calendar at boonechamber.com/calendar/

