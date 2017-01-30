Snowy Success for Blowing Rock’s WinterFest Snowflake Parade

Published Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:56 am

By Bailey Faulkner

This year’s WinterFest Snowflake Parade in Blowing Rock was a wintery success. With snow showers in the air, the parade greeted the winter season and celebrated ASU’s second Camellia Bowl victory.

“The parade was beautiful. It was a winter wonderland,” Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charles Hardin said.

Appalachian State University had a strong showing this year, bringing entries from each of its colleges and numerous sports teams. Most of ASU’s entries took to the parade on foot.

Unlike last year, this year’s parade began at 5:30 p.m. rather than the early afternoon. With night approaching, Blowing Rock came to life with its new downtown lighting.

“All the new lights made the town really sparkle,” Hardin said. “Many of the entries had white lights as well.”

With stores remaining open past usual hours for Sip & Shop, attendees were able to warm up and enjoy downtown Blowing Rock’s shops and other attractions after the parade.

Check out these pictures if you missed the parade or if you simply want to relive this beautiful winter experience.

 

FIXE_0866

FIXE_0870

FIXE_0874

FIXE_0877

FIXE_0880

FIXE_0882

FIXE_0887

FIXE_0892

FIXE_0901

FIXE_0902

FIXE_0913

FIXE_0914

FIXE_0915

FIXE_0918

FIXE_0921

FIXE_0923

FIXE_0924

FIXE_0928

FIXE_0931

FIXE_0935

FIXE_0936

FIXE_0947

FIXE_0949

FIXE_0954

FIXE_0959

FIXE_0962

FIXE_0968

FIXE_0974

FIXE_0976

FIXE_0983

FIXE_0991

FIXE_1001

FIXE_1004

 

Comments

comments

«
»
280 x 540

Privacy Policy | Rights & Permissions | Discussion Guidelines

Website Management by Outer Banks Media