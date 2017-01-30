Snowy Success for Blowing Rock’s WinterFest Snowflake Parade

Published Monday, January 30, 2017 at 11:56 am

By Bailey Faulkner

This year’s WinterFest Snowflake Parade in Blowing Rock was a wintery success. With snow showers in the air, the parade greeted the winter season and celebrated ASU’s second Camellia Bowl victory.

“The parade was beautiful. It was a winter wonderland,” Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Charles Hardin said.

Appalachian State University had a strong showing this year, bringing entries from each of its colleges and numerous sports teams. Most of ASU’s entries took to the parade on foot.

Unlike last year, this year’s parade began at 5:30 p.m. rather than the early afternoon. With night approaching, Blowing Rock came to life with its new downtown lighting.

“All the new lights made the town really sparkle,” Hardin said. “Many of the entries had white lights as well.”

With stores remaining open past usual hours for Sip & Shop, attendees were able to warm up and enjoy downtown Blowing Rock’s shops and other attractions after the parade.

Check out these pictures if you missed the parade or if you simply want to relive this beautiful winter experience.

